Yae Miko to be the strongest Electro DPS character in Genshin Impact, as per latest reliable leaks

Genshin Impact has tons of characters who have yet to become playable, and Yae Miko is one of the most popular of these. This fox priestess has been an important part of the Inazuma storyline, and many players have been waiting for her release as a playable character. Thanks to leaks, fans can now rest assured that Yae Miko may just be one of the strongest Electro DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Players can read about the leaks in this article, and prepare for the powerful new addition to the game.

Genshin Impact leaks: Yae Miko to be the strongest Electro character

Thanks to a recent Genshin Impact AMA done by many of the game's most reliable leakers, fans now know that Yae Miko will likely be the game's strongest Electro DPS. This information comes courtesy of Sukuna, one of Genshin's most reliable leakers who provided this information in response to a question about Yae's damage level. They responded by saying that Yae would be the DPS ceiling for the Electro Element, as far as they knew.

A DPS ceiling is the upper limit of how much damage a character or element can put out. With the advent of the Raiden Shogun, the DPS ceiling for Electro has been raised considerably. However, if Yae Miko is able to surpass Raiden's damage, that means she will be quite a powerful character in her own right. Previous leaks have stated that Yae would be at the same power level as Ganyu, one of Genshin's longest lasting and most powerful characters. If this is true, Yae may totally shift Genshin's meta and allow for new team compositions to form.

Yae Miko in Genshin

Yae has shown that she is a very powerful and capable character in Genshin Impact, and many fans enjoyed her scenes during the Inazuma storyline. Yae's story is intertwined with that of Raiden Ei, and she may hold further secrets that will come up in future updates. As the Guuji of Grand Narukami Shrine and the owner of Yae Publishing House, she is an important character in Inazuma's culture and finance, and she holds a lot of power in the region. Fans will have to look forward to future updates that explore her character to find out more about her.

Genshin Impact continually redifines its meta with each character release and Yae Miko may just bring Electro to the forefront of damage.

