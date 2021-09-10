Genshin Impact leaker gives away 15 massive leaks in his last post, asks fans to analyze

Genshin Impact leaks have been released that detail a ton of upcoming content and characters, and fans are hard at work analyzing them.

These leaks come courtesy of the popular Genshin Impact leaker Sukuna, who retired from leaking today. The leaks were released in a large image that details 15 possible leaks, and the community has been tasked with deciding which ones are true or false.

Fans can take a look at the leaks here, along with some more information on them.

Genshin Impact leaks: 15 huge leaks about future characters and more

this leaks is from @SsukunaaA and they said that some of the leaks are fake. scara stans clowns again!! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/zRHTZkSxPU — daily scara 🫐 (@dailykuni) September 9, 2021

Genshin Impact fans have just been given a massive set of leaks thanks to the reliable leaker Sukuna.

Sukuna also made their exit from Genshin Impact leaking, saying that these leaks are their final gift to the community.

However, some of the leaks are fake, while others are true and it's up to the fans to figure out which are which. These leaks detail things about new characters, upcoming additions to the game and more. Here are all 15:

can't wait for yelan and yunjin pic.twitter.com/DmlMsRqzxE — elly (21/90) (@noesluv) September 9, 2021

Ayato will be a hydro claymore character that can change to sword stance with his elemental skill. Itto's elemental burst will infuse his weapon with Geo, and it will decrease enemies' defense by 5% each hit, stacking up to 5 times. Yae's raw DPS will be on par with Ganyu. Itto's passive talent collects souls from nearby defeated enemies, increasing his ATK by 1% for each soul collected, with a maximum of 20 stacks. Casting his Elemental Skill will consume all the souls collected, granting him a shield and summoning a spectre to absorb HP from nearby enemies, healing Itto for a percentage of his missing health. Fuhua's design will be reused in an upcoming Liyue character. Chasm in 2.4, there will be a new Dendro character introduced. Ayato was designed based on Zhongli. Yunjin is not a Geo character. Lantern Rite will introduce a free Ningguang Skin, as well as paid skins for Xiao, Keqing and Ganyu. There will be two female characters and five male characters released in the upcoming patches. Ayato's Elemental Burst in his claymore form will create a vortex that pulls enemies in and applies Hydro to them. Characters inside the vortex will receive a 40% Hydro DMG bonus. Scaramouche will not be playable for the next year. The Chasm's prelude will be in update 2.3. Gorou's elemental burst will increase nearby party member's ATK by 30% and their elemental DMG by 20%. Yae's elemental burst will allow her to use both Pyro and Electro elemental energy, with the elements changing between each attack. Her charged attack will also not cost stamina during her burst.

Which leaks are plausible

MY HEART FUVKING WENT UWU UWU GOUBA CLIMING TO BABY XIANGLING DKFKSNSJSJSISJSIA THIS IS TOO ADORABLLEE pic.twitter.com/L4RFOVfIkm — gelo🦊 | future yae miko haver🌸 (@foxyyae) September 9, 2021

Some of the leaks provided have more information than others, but it is still hard to tell which are true.

Fans should probably take some of the speculation about completely new characters like Ayato and Itto with a grain of salt until more information is released, but given that Sukuna is a reliable leaker some of it may be true.

It is likely that the part about future skins is true, and thanks to a cutscene leak from earlier today, we know that Yunjin no longer appears to be a Geo character.

yunjin's vision changed from geo to anemo, man noelle wishes she could be her 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/9j0a0xge9u — astraea ༉‧₊˚✦ (@rexlapiswf) September 9, 2021

Genshin Impact fans have also seen that a new Liyue character named Yelan shares some similarities to a previous Honkai Impact character named Fu Hua, which means that leak is likely true as well.

It's still too early to decide which of the other leaks are true, so fans will just need to wait for further leaks or developments from official Genshin Impact sources.

Genshin Impact leaks are always a huge source of information for the community, and this infodump will definitely have fans analyzing for weeks.

