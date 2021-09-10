Genshin Impact leak reveals origin of Guoba and how he met Xiangling

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed tons of new information about Liyue, as a cutscene from the Moonchase Festival has been leaked early.

Fans will be able to enjoy the festival later this month, but for any players who can't wait for more lore, this cutscene definitely provides. Gamers can watch this cutscene to learn the origins of Guoba and how he met Xiangling, along with more info about the adorable bear.

This cutscene is worth watching, and fans who love Liyue can learn more here.

[Spoilers] Genshin Impact leaks: Guoba's origins revealed and more

This content will be available with Moonchase, please do not spoil for people who were waiting for it. https://t.co/f6T5wQ8dg5 — WFP (@WangshengFP) September 9, 2021

A recent leak has revealed a cutscene from the upcoming Moonchase Festival in Liyue. This festival is set to take place later during Genshin Impact 2.1, and fans will be able to explore Liyue as it undergoes another celebration.

This festival will bring tons of fan-favorite Liyue characters back into the spotlight, along with introducing some new ones. The cutscene also provides more information about Guoba and reveals his backstory and his ties to Liyue.

guoba is a god 😭 pic.twitter.com/J4evRbraOo — svago (@befallnow) September 9, 2021

It turns out that Guoba was once at the level of the gods, a powerful being with a great love for humanity. Guoba was a kind god who helped those who settled in his lands with the Adepti, along with feeding those who needed to be warmed up. Guoba was once the God of the Stove, it seems, and many of Liyue's early settlers truly thanked him for his aid.

centuries later, disaster and erode(?) grows once more.

he (guoba) place all of his power onto a tree(?) to quell the calamity…



his power expended and his size greatly reduce, he wasn’t even the height of an human. pic.twitter.com/Q0sBOTBKv1 — tam | tired* (@tetexiansheng) September 9, 2021

Guoba remained the God of the Stove until the calamities in Liyue became too much to bear. He sacrificed his power and gave it all away to seal away the calamities, resulting in him becoming the small and loveable bear that many Genshin Impact fans know today.

When he was reborn as Guoba, he lost his memories of being the Stove God but still maintained his strong love for humanity. After Xiangling gave him a delicious meal, he decided to follow her around and protect her, just as he once had for the people of Liyue.

Genshin Impact continues to provide deep lore for even its smallest characters. Fans can always look forward to enjoying the story of Genshin Impact as its twists and turns are as unpredictable as ever.

