Genshin Impact Anniversary event lets players send wishes and engrave their messages on Paimon's blocks

Genshin Impact is running a new event called Engraved Wishes between September 7 and September 28. This event will allow players to send in their wishes to have them engraved on a giant Paimon block figure, immortalizing them forever.

These wishes will commemorate the first anniversary of Genshin Impact. Fans who participate will also have the opportunity to win huge prizes like gift cards and even a PlayStation 5.

To participate, fans will need to head to Genshin Impact's official Engraved Wishes website.

Genshin Impact: How to participate in the Engraved Wishes event

To submit a wish in the Engraved Wishes event, fans will need to head to miHoYo's official Engraved Wishes website and log in to their accounts. From there, they can click Send Wish, and they will be prompted to send in a six-letter or number message. After the message is complete, they can submit it and as long as their submission isn't offensive, it will be put up for consideration.

Many players are using this new event to ask for things like character reruns or buffs, while others are simply expressing their love for Genshin Impact.

Each message has a chance to win and become engraved on the giant-sized Paimon block, though only 50,000 will be chosen. These messages will be engraved, and from October 26 onwards, players will be able to receive an electronic certificate that verifies their message.

After this, the Paimon block will be revealed, and fans will see their message on the actual Paimon block in real life.

Genshin Impact: Prizes for participation in Engraved Wishes

By participating in this event, Genshin Impact players also enter a giveaway for free gift cards and even a PlayStation 5. These gift cards will be Amazon gift cards with a value of 50$, while the PlayStation 5 will be a Digital Edition, which is an amazing prize for only a six-letter entry.

Fans should definitely participate in this event, not only to have their messages engraved on a real life Paimon block, but also for the chance to win these prizes.

Genshin Impact's anniversary is a short way away, and fans won't want to miss out on all the celebrations once it begins.

