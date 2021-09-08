Genshin Impact developer miHoYo sues Bilibili to disclose leakers' identity

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo is trying to cut down on the game's active leaking community by suing Bilibilii in an attempt to reveal the identities of many popular leakers.

Bilibili is a video hosting and streaming site based in China, and Genshin Impact's livestreams have been broadcast on the platform in the past. The site also hosts a large number of video leaks featuring future Genshin Impact content, and miHoYo is trying to find and stop these leakers in their tracks.

Genshin Impact: miHoYo suing Bilibili to try and stop leaks

Genshin Impact fans are likely worried about what this lawsuit could mean for the game. The most important fact in this lawsuit is that miHoYo and Bilibili are not at odds with each other.

The only reason these lawsuits are taking place is that precedent in Chinese law prevents the identities of the leakers from being revealed without court involvement. With thi lawsuit, however, at least eleven leakers can have their identities disclosed, and this will likely deal a large blow to the leaking community in China.

Mihoyo suing bilibili so that the court would order bilibili to disclose the private information of the genshin leakers on their platform.



Mihoyo said:



"Implement the Leakers Hunt Decree" pic.twitter.com/WZPo8YlL6v — Quake (@Crimson_Red19) September 7, 2021

The intended outcome of this lawsuit is to get Bilibili to release the information that they have on users posting leaks on the website. If this is done, many Chinese players will likely be receiving a large fine, as miHoYo's NDA on Genshin Impact's beta is a strict one.

It is unknown what these players can do to avoid this outcome, so it seems like it's just a matter of waiting to see how the lawsuit will play out.

Who is miHoYo trying to take down?

2.2 Beta Leaks!



*New 5 star gacha bow(a new weapon for Ganyu?)

*Tsurumi Island - New Inazuma Island#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/YyRyRSWpgE — RaiDim Bee (@ddimbee) September 1, 2021

While players may be worried about Genshin Impact leaks disappearing due to this lawsuit, it is unlikely that this will end leaking culture entirely.

miHoYo is specifically looking into the identity of several leakers in particular, citing that they must have broken their NDA or are in contact with an insider source. These eleven leakers are speculated to be among the most popular on Bilibili and eleven seperate lawsuits are planned to take them down.

The leaks that most players are familiar with are from datamines, which aren't punishable as they utilize the available game's data to look into future additions. Players shouldn't ever have to worry about this happening to them unless they choose to leak information from the beta themselves.

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo definitely doesn't play around when it comes to insider leaks, and this lawsuit proves it.

