Lesser-known god Kusanali in Genshin Impact: Has the next Dendro Archon been revealed?

Genshin Impact has a strong focus on its lore and storyline, and continues to add to it with each update. Thanks to some exposition by Yae Miko in the latest quests, players now know a bit more about the upcoming story of Sumeru. This region will be the next destination for gamers.

The land of Sumeru is expected to arrive next year. Apart from that, this lore has revealed the God of Sumeru: Lesser Lord Kusanali.

Genshin Impact: Lesser Lord Kusanali revealed

Lesser Lord Kusanali is a deity in Sumeru who is worshiped by many. Lesser Lord is a term of endearment given to the god by her worshippers, and although not much is known about Sumeru or its Archon, speculation can arise from this information.

It is possible that Kusanali will be the Dendro Archon, as they are a God that is worshiped by many in Sumeru. They also have an entire festival dedicated to them.

welp I guess we'll be celebrating Sabzeruz Festival in patch idk pic.twitter.com/81GPr198TP — ゼッド | Zed (@Ryujhinjhin) March 28, 2021

The Sabzeruz Festival in Sumeru commemorates the birth of Lesser Lord Kusanali, who seems to still be popular among her followers. She is the youngest of all of the Archons.

According to characters like Zhongli and Ganyu, she would have only been born around 500 years ago. This is insanely young compared to an Archon like Zhongli or Venti, both of whom are thousands of years old.

// genshin spoilers



kitsune god of the woods

🤝

chiyo makoto



dying cuz of celestia https://t.co/XOMJJVx3Ij — Yan🍀 prev. @baizhuous (@kusanalimain) September 2, 2021

Kusanali would have taken power after the former God of the Woods perished in Khaen'riah during a cataclysmic event. This was likely the fall of the region due to its destruction by Celestia.

After the last Archon died during this disaster, Kusanali would have ascended to the role if she truly is the God of Wisdom.

Why Kusanali may be the Dendro Archon

Many players have raised doubts about whether Kusanali is truly the God of Wisdom or not, as there are some pieces that didn't fit. Yae did not specifically refer to Kusanali as an Archon, and the Dendro Archon had previously been specified to be a male by characters like Ganyu.

for people who think kusanali and the dendro archon are different people, fair, but ganyu's voice lines in most language got changed to "the current dendro archon [...] the youngest [...] She is [...]" — mhy women lovemail (@hoyowomen) September 3, 2021

However, it appears that the patch notes of Genshin Impact intended to correct this mistake as all of the previous references to Kusanali have been modified to have female pronouns.

Suspiciously, this also applies to descriptions of the Dendro Archon as well. It now has female pronouns which may indicate that Kusanali is the true God of Wisdom.

Why Kusanali may not be the Dendro Archon

lesser lord kusanali is the god of flowers !!!! she is Not the sumeru archon pic.twitter.com/rzOPP1tmdA — dominic (@vigilantyakshas) September 2, 2021

There are still many players who believe that Kusanali is simply one of the gods in Sumeru, and not the actual Dendro Archon. This is due to Kusanali being referred to as the God of Flowers and not the God of Wisdom, though this may be a similar situation to Venti's multiple titles as the God of Freedom and the God of Wind.

There are rumors that Lesser Lord Kusanali is not the Dendro Archon.



There are 2 possibilities based on Genshin Impact Chapter Trailer.



1. L.L.Kusanali is the God of Flower and NOT the God of Wisdom, look at the pic, "the light of wisdom under the flowers". Probably because- pic.twitter.com/0355Q4flpK — Griffin (@griffindowr) September 3, 2021

The translation for the Khaen'rian text under Sumeru's chapter title reads "The Light of Wisdom under the Flowers," which may indicate that Kusanali isn't the main focus of the region. Only time will tell what Kusanali's true role in Genshin Impact will be.

Genshin Impact is planned to continue for several more years, and the story gets deeper and deeper with each passing update.

Also read: All Genshin Impact fishing spots on Interactive Map: How to find fishing locations easily

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul