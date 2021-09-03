All Genshin Impact finishing spots on Interactive Map: How to find fishing locations easily

Genshin Impact 2.1 brought fishing to the world of Teyvat, and players have been grinding the new minigame like crazy to get great rewards. Fishing in Genshin Impact is a fun way to pass the time, and it can also provide powerful items like The Catch, an amazing F2P weapon. Finding fishing spots in Genshin Impact can be difficult, however, as they are scattered all across the world, and without a map players will have to mark them manually. Thankfully, the official Genshin Impact Interactive Map has all of the fishing spots marked, and fans can turn to this resource for help.

Genshin Impact: Official Interactive Map with fishing spots marked

Dear Travelers,



HoYoLAB has officially launched the "Teyvat Interactive Map" feature >w<

The map not only marks the location of important resources, monsters, and elemental oculi, but also supports 13 languages!https://t.co/YJSn5kIx3J#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ySUQXLQRYj — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 27, 2021

Genshin Impact has a massive map that covers three regions so far, and fishing spots are dotted across each region. Without this helpful Interactive Map, fans would need to explore these areas to find the elusive fishing spots. Luckily, miHoYo's officially released Teyvat Interactive Map supports future anglers by marking all the places where they can get fish. This helpful resource will be great for anyone trying to get The Catch, or any of the rare region-specific fishing rods. Here's how to use it:

How to find fishing spots using the Interactive Map

Genshin Impact's Interactive Map (Image via miHoYo)

To mark all of the fishing spots, fans will need to navigate to the menu on the left hand side of the screen. By scrolling down, they can see a list of all of the currently available fish in Genshin Impact. Upon selecting a fish, a pin will appear on the Interactive Map that shows where that fish appears. After this, it's just a matter of selecting the fish that fans are trying to hunt down and heading to that location in game.

Why players should use the map

also i went to ALL the genshin fishing spots today and yet. the catch's required fish are so hard to gather pic.twitter.com/Gic6j7rTQe — fox 🍑catboy agenda (@casualgremlin) September 2, 2021

Using the map can really help when hunting more elusive fish like the Raimei Angelfish, which only spawns in one location through the entire world of Genshin Impact. Hunting down these fish can be made a lot simpler by using the Interactive Map, and all players will need to do is pull up the fish themselves.

Genshin Impact's fishing system can provide a real challenge, but the rewards are definitely worth it.

Also read: Who is Ei in Genshin Impact? Secrets revealed about the Raiden Shogun

Edited by Siddharth Satish