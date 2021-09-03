Who is Ei in Genshin Impact? Secrets revealed about the Raiden Shogun

Genshin Impact 2.1 has released the Raiden Shogun's Archon Quest, and players finally have tons of answers regarding the mysterious Electro Archon. The Shogun's true nature was a shocking twist. Having said that, fans who have yet to complete the quest will want to finish it before reading any further.

Raiden Ei is one of Genshin Impact's most tragic characters, and her backstory is definitely worth seeing first hand. For players wanting more clarification on Raiden Ei's role and her relationship to the Shogun, they can read about it here.

Genshin Impact: Who is Raiden Ei?

thinking about raiden shogun aka baal aka ei genshin impact <3 pic.twitter.com/ZYxQm9Vdwd — oz ↯ save variations on a cloud (@variantclouds) September 1, 2021

In Genshin Impact 2.1, the true nature of Raiden Ei was revealed during both Act III of the Inazuma storyline, and the Imperatrix Umbrosa story quest. The latter can be unlocked for three Story Keys after players complete the Omnipresence Over Mortals quest.

During these quests, players can learn a lot about the true character of Raiden Ei, and how she came to become the Raiden Shogun.

congratulations to genshin impact for having the Raiden Shogun pic.twitter.com/j0re9OxYV6 — Daily Ei (@dailybaal) August 31, 2021

It was revealed through both dialog and cinematic that Raiden Ei wasn't always the Electro Archon, nor was she inherently cold and unfeeling. Once, she was a kindhearted person with many friends. During this period, she and her sister Raiden Makoto jointly presided over the Electro element.

Raiden Ei was kept hidden in the shadows, as her existence wasn't public knowledge. But slowly, she began to lose her loved ones, with her sister perishing in battle. Alone and dejected, she witnessed the fate of the world as time passed.

// genshin spoilers

.

.

.

.

so ei didn’t always have the fan ornament in her hair.. it used to belong to makoto pic.twitter.com/XYwQ0ofrX2 — 🌞 (@bucumberr) September 2, 2021

Desperate to keep Inazuma from collapsing like other regions, she turned to a dark technique that would allow her to continue fighting through proxy.

She created a form identical to her own, and gave it the name Raiden Shogun. With this newly created form, she could act according to her desire and create a land of eternity which wasn't beholden to change.

While this was previously believed to be a selfish desire, it was revealed that she simply doesn't want the people of Inazuma to suffer from the unstoppable rampage of time.

// genshin 2.1 spoilers



I DIDN'T NOTICE THIS AT FIRST BUT. GOODBYE AM DEAD pic.twitter.com/xVBdfM9Ol0 — ## yae✨@ WE'RE GOING TO VICTORIA (@symphonyoflugia) September 1, 2021

Raiden Ei's true form hid inside the Plane of Eumythia as she would never be burdened by the passage of time in her own realm. This is where she remained until the Traveler intruded into Inazuma and began to change everything.

Now that the players have heard her true intentions, there will be a shift in the country as Raiden Ei makes a return to reality. Only time will tell if the end of the Plane of Eumythia and the hunt for Eternity will prove fruitful for Inazuma.

Who is Baal in Genshin Impact?

genshin spoilers



WAIT so we've all been using the wrong name this entire time💀 we've been using the name of ei's twin💀 pic.twitter.com/ScWOyHRc1n — elysia's #1 fan (@kierankinnie) September 1, 2021

The truth behind the name Baal is that it belonged to Raiden Ei's deceased twin sister, Raiden Makoto. Raiden Ei's true name is Beezlebul, as revealed by Yae Miko during the story quests.

Raiden Shogun was puppeteered as the fallen god, and hence, most assume her as Baal when in reality, she is just a clone created by Raiden Ei. Now that Ei plans to step out of her Plane of Eumythia, Beelzebul may become the true Electro Archon in the future of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact continues to have insane twists and turns in its story, and fans will definitely want to stay on top for all the news and reveals.

Also read: Genshin Impact fishing locations: All 8 fishing spots in Inazuma

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul