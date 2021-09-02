Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Thoma's elemental skill, burst, ascension materials revealed

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have already begun, and Thoma is the first character to have his skills, abilities and more revealed. Fans can get an early look at this powerful upcoming 4-star character before he releases in Genshin Impact 2.2. Thoma plays a big part in the story of Inazuma, and many gamers were wondering when he would finally become playable. Thanks to these leaks, a lot of information is now known about the Kamisato Clan's housekeeper.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Thoma animations and more

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have revealed Thoma's combat animations, and they look unlike any other polearm character so far. Genshin Impact's polearm wielders have all been pretty unique, and Thoma definitely shows off his own unique spearfighting style in his Normal Attacks. He even has a powerful throw at the end of the attack string, which may deal damage at range. Players can also see Thoma's Elemental Skill and Burst in this video, and that is where things get interesting.

Thoma's Elemental Skill and Burst

Thoma's Elemental Skill and Burst both provide some insane benefits, and players won't want to underestimate this housekeeper. Thoma's Elemental Skill is called Blazing Blessing, and does the following:

Thoma uses his spear to perform a powerful kick that deals AOE Pyro DMG to enemies and generates a Blazing Barrier. This barrier will also give Thoma a Pyro Infusion. This barrier is a shield, and its DMG Absorption scales based on Thoma's Max HP. It can also stack if Thoma gains another Blazing Barrier.

This shield will definitely be useful against any Pyro damage enemies, and it can enable Thoma to be a potent shield unit.

Thoma's Elemental Burst is where he truly shines as a unit, as he can provide insanely efficient off-field Pyro application. This damage comes from the ability Crimson Ooyoroi, which does the following:

Thoma spins his spear and deals massive AOE Pyro DMG around himself, and then creates a Scorching Panoply. This Scorching Panoply will trigger AOE Pyro blasts during Normal Attacks, and they will also summon Blazing Barriers. One blast can be triggered every second.

Thoma's Scorching Panoply will deal its Pyro attacks even when Thoma is off screen, which means players now have an alternative to Xiangling for off-field Pyro application. This can open a whole new door to team compositions, making Thoma an invaluable unit.

Thoma's ascension materials

Thoma's ascension materials have also been revealed early (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thoma will use a mix of current and new ascension materials, as it appears that he will use mushrooms from the new island coming to Genshin Impact 2.2. Otherwise, Thoma will use Treasure Hoarder Insignias, and Smoldering Pearls from the Pyro Hypostasis. Thoma will need Teachings of Transience for his Talent levels, and a drop from the new weekly Signora boss.

Genshin Impact 2.2 will definitely bring an incredible addition to the roster with Thoma, as his skills seem poised to make him a great choice for a Genshin Impact team.

