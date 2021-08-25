Genshin Impact characters: Thoma and Gorou banner release date speculations

Genshin Impact has a ton of characters arriving in future updates, and many have yet to receive official release dates. Having said that, Thoma and Gorou are two very popular characters from Inazuma who have a large following in the community.

The two have been leaked as 4-star additions to Genshin Impact's roster, but their banner is still unknown. Through speculation and leaks, it is possible to try and determine the release date of Thoma and Gorou.

Genshin Impact characters: Thoma and Gorou release date theories

Raiden -> Kokomi -> Yae -> Ganyu -> Hu Tao -> Albedo



No Guarantee of that exact order or that it won't change



Remember, you don't have to pull on Day 1, wait to make a decision on what banners to pull on.



Have fun watching the livestream tomorrow!#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) August 19, 2021

Thoma and Gorou are two upcoming 4-star characters, according to current Genshin Impact leaks, who both hail from the land of Inazuma. Seeing as the roadmap for new characters has several rerun banners, the two new 4-stars could follow that path and possibly be released on upcoming reruns, similar to Rosaria and Yanfei.

It is unlikely that these new characters will be on Kokomi or Yae's banners as Genshin Impact doesn't usually release that many new characters back to back.

The Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer also didn't show any of their gameplay, making their appearance during the 2.1 update somewhat unlikely. Here's what is known about the release dates of Thoma and Gorou:

Gorou release speculation

Gorou is said to be a 4-star Geo Bow character, which will make him the first archer to wield the power of Geo. Gorou was touted as a 5-star character for a long time, but current information has set him as a 4-star, though this is still subject to change.

Gorou is an important member of the Inazuman resistance, and he has many fans due to his cute looks and unique style.

Another uncle who got all the info they leaked (Raiden release date and Weekly boss) correct said 2.3 for Gorou. Don't know about Thoma.



Hope that helps! — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) August 19, 2021

According to the same source that leaked prior information including Raiden Shogun's release date and the new Weekly boss, Gorou is set to appear in Genshin Impact 2.3.

He is likely to appear alongside Albedo as they can provide Geo Resonance, and Gorou can shoot safely from atop Albedo's Solar Isotoma.

Thoma release speculation

Thoma is expected to be a 4-star Pyro Polearm user, which makes him the third Pyro Polearm in Genshin Impact. Although his playstyle is currently unknown, he is famous for being a helpful and supportive person in Genshin Impact's story which may play a role in his abilities.

Thoma has received far less information about his upcoming release, though he could appear alongside Hu Tao in Genshin Impact 2.3. If that is the case, the banner would then feature two Pyro Polearm users, which could give Pyro resonance to a Genshin Impact team.

Fans will need to wait for more information on Thoma's release.

Genshin Impact's roster of characters continues to grow with every update, and Gorou and Thoma will definitely change the game once they release.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul