Genshin Impact banner schedule for 2021: Hu Tao, Albedo & Ganyu rerun, Yae Miko, Baal, Kokomi release roadmap leaks

Genshin Impact has a lot of upcoming content, and players will be able to summon several new featured 5-star characters. Fan favorites like Albedo, Ganyu, and Hu Tao have also been subject to leaks revealing possible rerun banners.

These characters haven't been featured in quite a long time, and this would give fans a chance to finally get these powerful 5-star characters.

Some leaked schedules have given a timeline for the next few banners. Here's everything known so far about the upcoming banners in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 2021 Banner schedule leaked

Genshin Impact will feature several new banners in its 2.1 update, and players will have powerful new 5-star characters to look forward to. These two banners will introduce the Electro Archon Baal and the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, Sangonomiya Kokomi.

The first banner featuring Baal and Kujou Sara will begin on September 1, and will run until September 21. Picking up from there, Sangonomiya Kokomi's banner will run until the 2.2 update of Genshin Impact, according to current information.

Genshin Impact rerun banners leaked

Raiden -> Kokomi -> Yae -> Ganyu -> Hu Tao -> Albedo



No Guarantee of that exact order or that it won't change



Remember, you don't have to pull on Day 1, wait to make a decision on what banners to pull on.



Have fun watching the livestream tomorrow!#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) August 19, 2021

Thanks to a recent leak, gamers now know about some upcoming rerun banners set to take place in Genshin Impact 2.2 and Genshin Impact 2.3.

The first leaked banner will feature Yae Miko, an important character in Inazuma who is the chief priest of the Grand Narukami Shrine.

These reruns will also feature the popular 5-star Cryo character Ganyu, who has remained as one of the top DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Hu Tao will be following her, and finally Albedo is expected to make his return after not appearing since Genshin Impact 1.2.

Yae Miko banner expected after Kokomi

congratulations to genshin impact for being the only game with yae miko ! pic.twitter.com/0tiJKjajH1 — anne / hira ♡ (@yoimiiyya) August 21, 2021

According to this roadmap, Yae Miko is expected to make her appearance following Kokomi's banner in Genshin Impact 2.1. This would place her at the beginning of Genshin Impact 2.2 around October 12th or 13th.

Yae Miko has been theorized to be a Catalyst user, and it is known that she wields the Electro Element thanks to the vision she wears on her ear. Yae will likely be a powerful Electro character, though her role in the story is still a mystery.

no thoughts, just this clip of yae miko. pic.twitter.com/NhgKc0cIw2 — sai (@zuoranfiles) August 20, 2021

Yae Miko has made a big appearance in the trailer for Genshin Impact 2.1, so she will likely get more spotlight in this upcoming update. Fans will probably learn more about her role in Inazuma, and possibly even about her publishing company, the Yae Publishing House.

Without any more information, gamers will just have to wait until Yae Miko releases in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Ganyu banner rerun

Ganyu's banner rerun is expected to take place during Genshin Impact 2.2 following Yae Miko's banner. Leaks are pointing to this powerful 5-star character appearing on a banner for the first time since Genshin Impact 1.2, and fans of this Cryo Archer won't want to miss out on her.

ganyu our favorite powercreep doing as much damage as my hu tao's ult in ONE CHARGED SHOT pic.twitter.com/vxo7fYqba3 — 白猫🌸えま (@shironeko1218) August 20, 2021

Ganyu has consistently topped the charts when it comes to dealing damage in Genshin Impact and she can overwhelm her enemies with devastating charged shots. Any player in need of a main DPS character should consider picking up Ganyu during her rerun.

Hu Tao banner rerun

Hu Tao will follow Ganyu's banner as the second rerun banner in the currently leaked lineup. This 5-star Pyro polearm user is one of the most popular Genshin Impact characters and fans will definitely want to get her if they haven't already.

She can deal a massive amount of Pyro damage to her enemies and has a unique playstyle that prioritizes keeping her HP low to increase her damage.

// genshin leaks



GANYU RERUN IN 2.2 AND HU TAO RERUN IN DEC POSSIBLY pic.twitter.com/tOHwbrqK6d — raine / tao 🎆 C1 YOIMIYA HAVER (@hutaoluvrs) August 17, 2021

According to these leaks, Hu Tao should be making her return in December, giving players lots of time to prepare for her arrival.

Albedo rerun banner

albedo wanters on his rerun pic.twitter.com/SXA7qxin16 — ً (@cuddlesyae) August 19, 2021

Albedo makes his appearance as the final banner on this roadmap, and he will likely appear as the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.3.

Albedo hasn't been featured in Genshin Impact for a very long time, as he made his original appearance in Genshin Impact 1.2.

Albedo rerun with this new skin please mhy!!! pic.twitter.com/zKIP86MdBk — ₴Ⱨł₦Ɇ✨ (@lost_crystal) August 19, 2021

His fans won't want to miss out on another chance to grab Mondstadt's famous Alchemist as this 5-star Geo Sword character makes his return to the featured banner.

Albedo provides lots of extra damage to a team as his Elemental Skill hits enemies even when he's off the field, and his Elemental Burst can deal a huge amount of Geo damage.

Genshin Impact's future banners will feature some powerful characters and thanks to these leaks, fans can get a head start in preparing for their releases.

Players who missed out on these characters last time will definitely want to try to get them when they return during these reruns.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

