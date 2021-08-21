Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer leaves fans wondering if Kazuha dies in next update

Genshin Impact 2.1 has just released its reveal trailer, and some fans have noticed some shocking scenes. These clips may point to danger for the popular Inazuman swordsman Kaedehara Kazuha.

There are several ominous moments in the trailer that depict Kazuha in a somber light. He also wields his blade against the mighty Raiden Shogun (Baal).

Previous leaks have teased a big loss for the characters during the final part of the Inazuma story. And with this reveal trailer, many fans are worried about Kazuha's fate in this upcoming battle.

As Inazuma's introductory character, Kazuha became popular with the community when unveiled during the 1.6 update. Many players consider him to be one of their favorites in Genshin Impact.

Coming back to the trailer, the scenes of Kazuha reflecting at his friend's grave and a blank vision seem like sad moments. His struggling to fend off Raiden's blade has also brought some worry to his fans.

KAZUHA IN THE TRAILER BABY PLS DONT DIE pic.twitter.com/MRhjQvxiFX — hina (@moyimiko) August 20, 2021

It is likely that the Traveler and his friends will suffer a loss during this new part of the Genshin Impact story. While it is not guaranteed that Kazuha will die, his fanbase is worried for the rogue samurai.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Kazuha's possible death leaving fans wondering

now i know what they meant by "a fan favourite will die" in inazuma



im still hoping its not kazuha though (copium) pic.twitter.com/8jB1fgjmdD — jazz  (@itj4zz) August 21, 2021

The scenes of the dim vision can be explained through Kazuha's "Vision Shell" story dialogue, though it is still ominous. Nevertheless, the other scenes have left some fans wondering about his fate in the new update.

It is unconfirmed whether Kazuha will die in Genshin Impact 2.1, but the community is definitely worried. Here are some reactions to this new trailer:

gonna riot if Kazuha dies pic.twitter.com/8a6jK2jEQA — Zia (@strxlitzia) August 21, 2021

kazuha can't die bc he's a playable character, right? RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/h6i6EIwWcI — rafi 🍏 lost ebg (@oreojsc) August 20, 2021

imagine kazuha dies and his final words are something like

“tomo.. i’ll get to see you soon my friend” pic.twitter.com/iNhN1SDgLF — elliot (eli) mikey dayyy 💕 (@fyxdors) August 20, 2021

seeing scaramouche making an appearance vs seeing kazuha’s possibility to die pic.twitter.com/DGgUVcJvQv — hanae (@afestivereprise) August 20, 2021

I CANNOT be the only one who felt bothered by this scene from the trailer!

(Plz don’t let him die!)#KaedeharaKazuha #kazuha #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/xR8C0gdzOk — KitCat-Lover (commissions OPEN) (@KatKitCat) August 20, 2021

kazuha when he sees he's trending but because he's gonna die soon: pic.twitter.com/JIWyrDBXPr — welcome to chilis. (@studywithaster) August 20, 2021

i am NEVER forgiving mhy if he dies pic.twitter.com/UN7yefzFCj — kay ♡’s xiao and kazuha 🌱| kazuha protector 🍃 (@xiaokazuhaours) August 20, 2021

Kazuha is one of Genshin Impact's most popular characters, and if he does die during this update, it would be a massive blow to the community.

Gamers will have to wait until Genshin Impact 2.1's story goes live to see what happens to this character and the rest of the Traveler's party.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1 brings signature weapons of Baal and Kokomi - Stats and other leaks explained

Edited by Ravi Iyer