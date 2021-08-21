Genshin Impact 2.1 brings signature weapons of Baal and Kokomi: Stats and other leaks explained

Genshin Impact's 2.1 live stream has just revealed plenty of new details about the upcoming update, including info about the new signature weapons for Baal and Kokomi. These 5-star weapons provide incredible boosts to the power of these characters and have unique passives suited to their playstyle.

The 5-star Polearm Engulfing Lightning and the 5-star Catalyst Everlasting Moonlight will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.1, and fans will want to take advantage of them for Kokomi and Baal. Here's what is known about these upcoming signature weapons.

Genshin Impact 2.1 brings signature weapons for Baal and Kokomi: Leaked stats, and more details

The Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream ended earlier today and revealed new signature 5-star weapons for the upcoming featured characters in the update. These weapons are of Inazuman origin and feature a unique motif that fits their respective characters well.

Summoning these weapons can provide a significant power boost to the character it's made for, and gamers can learn more about how these signature weapons fit Kokomi and Baal here.

Engulfing Lightning

Raiden's signature weapon has been renamed from Grasscutter's Light to Engulfing Lightning pic.twitter.com/oTKwhHepoH — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 11, 2021

The Engulfing Lightning is a powerful 5-star Polearm tailormade to suit the Raiden Shogun, and it will provide her with some great stats and an insanely high Base ATK. This weapon has a Base ATK of 609 at level 90, along with a 55.1% Energy Recharge substat, which benefits Baal's passive that can turn Energy Recharge into extra damage.

The passive of this weapon also helps with her playstyle that focuses on Elemental Bursts:

ATK stat increased by 28% of Energy Recharge stat over 100%. This can provide up to an 80% ATK% bonus. After casting an Elemental Burst, Energy Recharge is increased by 30% for 12 seconds.

Baal will definitely want to use this powerful 5-star Polearm, and players planning on summoning for her will also want to grab this useful weapon.

Everlasting Moonlight

fumetsu gekka ;



PROS ;

- increases healing bonus

- increases normal attack DMG by max hp%

- energy recharge

- super pretty 🌸

- high base attk

- hp% stat



CONS ;

- does not increase charged attack DMG

- is not f2p friendly at all pic.twitter.com/FPP9NJTaxG — fei / kon 22 (@iKinKeqing) August 5, 2021

This weapon has received a name change from the Genshin Impact and is now known as the Everlasting Moonlight. It will provide a massive boost to HP, which Kokomi can use effectively as a lot of her damage scales from her Max HP pool.

This weapon will have a 608 base attack at level 90 and provide 49.6% HP as a substat. It also provides a great passive that can help her deal some extra damage as she gains damage from both max HP and her healing bonus:

Healing Bonus increased by 10%, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 15 of the Max HP of the wielder. For 12 seconds after an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks will restore 0.6 Energy on hit every 0.1 seconds.

This weapon can be great to increase Kokomi's damage and allow her to keep her abilities active often.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring a ton of new content, and gamers won't want to miss out on any of it when the latest update launches. These weapons are definitely some of the most unique weapons so far, and they will definitely help out both Kokomi and Baal.

Edited by Ravi Iyer