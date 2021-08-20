Genshin Impact 2.1 update to bring 10 free wishes & Double Genesis Crystals top-up offer

Genshin Impact 2.1 just had a ton of information revealed during its livestream. Players received updates on the rewards they will be getting during the game's first anniversary. They can look forward to tons of free wishes and even a refresh on their Genesis Crystal top-up bonus.

This will give them the opportunity to wish for upcoming 5-star characters like Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Genshin Impact 2.1: 10 free wishes during the new update

New upcoming Login Bonus event possibly coming in 2.1. We will be getting 10 Intertwined Fates. Initial Crystal top up double bonus will also be reset after v2.1 pic.twitter.com/hH2mzLQeR3 — Genshin Junkies (@GIDailyUpdates) August 20, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 will feature a new login bonus event that will give players up to ten free Intertwined Fates. These fates can be used on featured banners to wish for the new unique 5-star characters like Raiden Shogun or Sangonomiya Kokomi.

These wishes will be obtainable simply through logging in, making the process a lot easier than previous ones in Genshin Impact. These rewards will be obtainable during the new update.

Double Genesis Crystal Top-up

Genshin Impact - Initial Top-Up Bonus Reset



After the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update, each top-up level of Genesis Crystals in the Crystal Top-Up page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first top-up.



View details here:https://t.co/gWr0VxDS6e#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ipgHAXgv9j — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 20, 2021

Genshin Impact will also be resetting the initial top-up bonus, which means players will get double the Genesis Crystals whenever they purchase a bundle for the first time.

These bonuses can provide a huge amount of extra wishes and Genesis Crystals which reasserts the importance of getting these bundles. With these bonuses, players have a great shot at acquiring new characters and cosmetics.

The bundles will be refreshed after the 2.1 update goes live, so fans should grab any remaining bonuses they have before it resets.

Other Genshin Impact 2.1 rewards

Genshin Impact will be giving away tons of extra wishes through events and quests, meaning players will get way more than just ten Intertwined Fates during this update.

With new chests to find, shrines to unlock, and tons of enemies to defeat, players will be able to accumulate a few thousand extra Primogems just by playing through the update. Fans can get a look at some of the new content by watching the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer.

