How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream codes: Step-by-step redemption method to get Primogems

Genshin Impact will give out redeem codes during the 2.1 livestream, which will yield some easy Primogems. These codes are a big part of why players are excited to see these livestreams, as they can provide up to 300 Primogems upon redemption.

Redeeming the codes on Mobile, PC and Console is easy, and this article will show players how to do so. Here's how to unlock Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream codes.

Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream: How to redeem codes

Redeeming codes in Genshin Impact is a simple task, and players can do it through the in-game menu, or through miHoYo's external code redeeming website. Here's how players can do it on each device.

Genshin Impact 2.1 Livestream 1st/first Primogem code. Redeem now before it expires in a few hours



DSPVUN2BKH5M pic.twitter.com/Rj9mNqYveC — Genshin Junkies (@GIDailyUpdates) August 20, 2021

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PC and Mobile:

Genshin Impact's official code redemption page (Image via miHoYo )

To redeem codes for Genshin Impact on PC and mobile, players can head to miHoYo's official code redemption page on their web browser and log in, which will allow them to input the code and redeem the Primogems to their accounts. They can also do it through the in-game method, which is by following these steps:

Launch Genshin Impact and enter the game. Open the Paimon Menu and click on the Settings option. Head to the Account tab and click the Redeem Codes button. Players can copy-paste or type out the code into the box that pops up. Click Exchange once the code is fully entered to redeem it.

A successfully redeemed code in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact )

How to redeem Genshin Impact redeem codes on PlayStation:

OMG! yiu can now redeem code on PS4! pic.twitter.com/0WuRUDsiNK — Roy Chang (@changroy) November 11, 2020

Redeeming Genshin Impact 2.1 codes on PlayStation is also a simple task, as all players will need to do is follow these steps:

Open the Paimon Menu. Navigate to the Account tab. Press X on the Redeem Code option. Enter the Redemption Code into the pop-up menu. Press X to Exchange.

If the code is valid, a confirmation menu will appear to let them know that the code has been redeemed. PS players can also use miHoYo's website to redeem their codes.

Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream codes are just being released, so fans will definitely want to redeem them quickly to make sure they get their Primogems.

Also Read: Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Hydro Hypostasis, Aloy, Kokomi's palace, Baal & Signora boss confirmed

Edited by Sabine Algur