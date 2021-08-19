How to find old stone slates in Genshin Impact to complete Farmer's Treasure quest 

Genshin Impact 2.0 is full of massive quests to uncover and play through, and the Farmer's Treasure quest can give players some great rewards. Players will need to find four stone slates scattered around Inazuma and then find a hidden treasure to complete the quest. This will reward them with a brand new weapon, the Amenoma Kageuchi, along with some other rewards like Primogems.

Genshin Impact: How to find the four stone slates

These stone slates are hidden in different locations throughout Inazuma, and players may need to complete some other world quests to find them all. Luckily, most of these locations can be easily reached, and completing this quest may be time-consuming but it is not difficult. Here's how players can get all of the stone slates for the Farmer's Treasure quest in Genshin Impact.

First stone slate: Inside Konda Village well

Bennett’s lucky day at the bottom of the Konda Village well. #Bennett pic.twitter.com/A2wU3B57jP — TeaDrinkingTraveler (@TeaDrnkngTrvlr) August 10, 2021

The first stone slate can be found in a well near Konda Village after the quest "A Strange Story in Konda" has been completed. Players will need to traverse the depths of the well after finding the key from the village chief, and the stone slate can be found in an upper area along with some treasure.

Second stone slate: Near Kamisato Estate shore

To find the second stone slate, players will need to head to Kamisato Estate and go down to the shore. The stone slate can be located near a large tree root and a small camp with a cooking pot. This slate can be picked up without any quests or a battle, making this slate the easiest to acquire.

Final two slates: Inside the underwater Araumi Ruins

araumi, or 荒海, translates to "rough/stormy sea" ... it's the site of these coastal ruins on narukami island, some of which are underwater pic.twitter.com/3ccm8V6cBj — 🌼 lia 🍃 venti genshin impact 🌼 (@windflowerlia) July 22, 2021

Getting to these final stone slates can be difficult if players haven't opened the passageway to Araumi Ruins, but getting there is simple. Once players open it up, they can head down and grab the third stone slate near a block puzzle.

The third stone slate (Image via Youtube/ZaFrostPet)

The fourth stone slate can be found on the underside of a ship in the nearby room. This room also contains a waypoint which will allow players to return to the ruins at any time.

The final stone slate (Image via Youtube/ZaFrostPet)

Once all four stone slates have been collected, players can advance to the next stage of this Genshin Impact quest and begin the Farmer's Treasure quest.

Edited by Siddharth Satish