Genshin Impact 2.1 release date, three new 5-star characters, Baal's signature weapon and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be releasing in a few weeks and players will be able to try out three new 5-star characters, use new weapons and more. This update will bring new story quest progress and even Genshin Impact's first crossover character. These new 5-star characters include Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi, three powerful characters for players to summon. According to recent leaks, this update is due to arrive on September 1, giving players a few weeks to prepare for this big update. Here's everything known so far.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Release date and more info

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be launching in just a few weeks on September 1 according to leaks, and will bring new banners and more. Players will be able to summon for Raiden Shogun as the update arrives and Sangonomiya Kokomi on the second banner. This update will also come with a ton of new additions like fishing and even a new weekly boss to challenge. Fans can find out about these new 5-stars here:

1) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun will be the first 5-star character coming to Genshin Impact 2.1, and players will be able to summon for the Electro Archon on her new banner once it releases on September 1. The banner will also feature the new 4-star character Kujou Sara, and they will both bring powerful lightning strikes and deal tons of Electro damage to their foes. Raiden has featured heavily in the story of Inazuma so far, and the Electro Archon will be taking center stage on the new Genshin Impact 2.1 banner.

2) Aloy

Aloy is Genshin Impact's first crossover character and she will be appearing in Genshin Impact 2.1 as a free 5-star character. Players will be able to obtain her in their in-game mail with the 2.1 update as long as they are playing on a PlayStation console. Gamers on other platforms will need to wait until a future update to receive Aloy, but according to leaks she will also have a story quest in Genshin Impact 2.1 which may allow for early access.

3) Sangonomiya Kokomi

According to leaked information, Sangonomiya Kokomi will be the last 5-star of Genshin Impact 2.1. Kokomi is the Head Priestess of Watatsumi Island and commands the powerful ocean with her Hydro vision, giving her the ability to deal tons of damage and heal her teammates with her Elemental Skills. Players will definitely want to give Kokomi a try when she releases on September 21.

New signature weapons:

Raiden's signature weapon has been renamed from Grasscutter's Light to Engulfing Lightning pic.twitter.com/oTKwhHepoH — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 11, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 will also introduce new 5-star weapons like the Engulfing Lightning, which is Raiden Shogun's signature 5-star Polearm. This weapon has a massive base attack stat and will provide her with tons of Energy Recharge which can help her build up stacks and deal damage with her Elemental Burst. It also has a powerful passive ability that can allow her to destroy her foes:

ATK increased by 28% of Energy Recharge stat over the base 100%. This will provide up to 80% bonus ATK%. After casting an Elemental Burst, Energy Recharge will be increased by 30% for 12 seconds.

V2.1 Beta - Weapon

Fumetsu Gekka



STC-Z pic.twitter.com/Vo5FebpLq4 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 24, 2021

Sangonomiya Kokomi will also be receiving a weapon that seems tailor made for her, as it provides her with great bonuses to her HP and damage. Gamers who plan on getting Kokomi will want to grab the Fumetsu Gekka as it seems like her best in-slot weapon once it releases on September 21.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring a ton of new content to the game and players won't want to miss out on these new 5-star characters.

