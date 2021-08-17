Genshin Impact National team: The strongest 4-star team comp details

Genshin Impact has a large roster of characters and players can form tons of different team compositions by mixing and matching them together.

While many team compositions focus on using powerful 5-star characters, this team utilizes four 4-star characters that when paired together can produce some incredible results.

This team is known as the National team comp, and consists of Xiangling, Xingqiu, Bennett, and Chongyun. Players can learn about how to use this team and why it is so powerful here.

Genshin Impact: National Team explained

The National team comp in Genshin Impact is a simple and easy to use team, but gamers should not underestimate its effectiveness. This team can deal with any of the hardest content in Genshin Impact and it only utilizes 4-star characters.

The team works by taking advantage of the synergy between these four characters and their Elemental reactions.

Xiangling provides the bulk of the damage while Xingqiu supports the entire team with his powerful Rain Swords. Bennett and Chongyun both provide their strong buffs and together can turn Xingqiu and Xiangling into absolute monsters. Here's how to use these individual characters:

1) Xiangling

ok but after kinda building xiangling- wtf she is so broken and the national team comp is so fun omg, time to invest in a new character lmao pic.twitter.com/IaPFCtVr4y — Niko | semi-ia 👹 (@boukenthebouken) June 4, 2021

Xiangling is a huge part of this Genshin Impact team comp due to her Elemental Burst providing a ton of the damage output.

Her Elemental Burst: Pyronado can dish out a massive amount of Pyro damage during its duration and lasts a long time, which only increases with her constellations.

The synergy between Xianling and the other characters in the party, like Xingqiu providing Vaporize and Chongyun providing Melt, can allow it to shred through foes.

Players should focus on building either the Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set or the new 4-PC Emblem of Severed Fate set to increase her Elemental Burst damage.

2) Xingqiu

National Team won against Masanori in 26 seconds.



Remember that this team comp is specialised in AoE situation yet they still excel better in a single target situation.



Plus, my Xiangling is only at level 80 and Xingqiu is only at level 60. pic.twitter.com/m3FibsYLhN — | The B-Sword | (@GenshinFad) August 16, 2021

Xingqiu is the other main pillar of this Genshin Impact team as he provides the essential reactions needed to keep the damage up.

His Elemental Burst Guhua Sword: Raincutter provides a constant stream of Hydro application and damage that can continuously Vaporize Xiangling's Pyronado. It can also synergize well with Chongyun's Layered Frost which can help Freeze enemies in place.

Players should definitely take advantage of the new 4-PC Emblem of Severed Fate set for their Xingqiu, though they can always opt to run the 2-PC Heart of Depth and 2-PC Noblesse Oblige set as an alternative.

3) Bennett

Bennett can provide some insane support to this Genshin Impact team comp thanks to his Elemental Burst which provides tons of extra Attack and even heals his teammates while they stand on top of it.

The most important part about Bennett in this team is that he can provide his Attack buff for Xingqiu and Xiangling to snapshot with their Elemental Bursts.

Snapshotting in Genshin Impact is a huge part of dealing damage, and it works with certain character's abilities by capturing the stat numbers they have when they cast it and applying it through the entire duration.

Bennett can allow for hugely increased damage for both Xingqiu's Rain Swords and Xiangling's Pyronado.

Gamers can build their Bennnett with the Noblesse Oblige artifact set to help out his team immensely and provide some extra buffs to his party.

4) Chongyun

me running around with a scuffed national team after realizing how powerful chongyun and xiangling are ... (i did get chongyun to 40 tho) pic.twitter.com/KWdwpc4dfA — xixi (@daoyingtuzi) July 10, 2021

Chongyun's place in this Genshin Impact team is mostly to provide some extra damage with his Layered Frost, as he can allow Xiangling to Melt her Pyronado during its duration along with allowing Xingqiu's Rain Swords to freeze opponents.

He can also cause Bennett to melt his Elemental Burst which will deal large amount of damage, and he can finish off enemies with his Elemental Burst as it deals a surprisingly high amount of Cryo Damage.

Players can build their Chongyun with either Noblesse Oblige to take advantage of his Elemental Burst, or even the Cryo set, even though Chongyun isn't really a focus in this team comp.

Optional members

my first team meanwhile is a variation of the national team, with kaedehara kazuha as the guest team member (since chongyun is on the other team hahaha)



kazuha's usefulness in the abyss makes me love him even more. 🍁✨ pic.twitter.com/I5t2v3r5sX — shiika (シイカ) 🔶🍃 @ inactive (more at main!) (@shiikainteyvat) July 18, 2021

Players can opt to include some members that don't fit the traditional National team like Kaedehara Kazuha or Sucrose, as they can provide Anemo shred through the Viridescent Venerer artifact set, and help group enemies in the Spiral Abyss which can make clearing it much faster.

If players opt to use these characters, they will usually take the place of Chongyun as his part in the team is the least important.

Genshin Impact team comps offer a wide variety of options for players to take and with a National team, clearing the Spiral Abyss can be easier than ever. Players should definitely give this 4-star team a try.

Also read: Genshin Impact Baal: Ascension materials, release date, leaked gameplay, and more

Edited by R. Elahi