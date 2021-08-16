Genshin Impact regularly adds new enemies after each major update. However, defeating those opponents has always brought satisfaction to the Traveler.

In Genshin Impact, enemies can be divided into four categories: common enemies, elite enemies, normal bosses, and weekly bosses. Of course, the difficulty of enemies is increased by each class. Surprisingly, the most bothersome enemies in Genshin Impact are not the enemies of weekly bosses. Instead, it is the common enemies, elite enemies, and normal bosses' categories because of their abilities.

This article will discuss the five most annoying enemies in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 most annoying enemies in Genshin Impact

5) Fatui Electro Cicin Mage

Fatui Electro Cicin Mage in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are multiple reasons why Electro Cicin Mage is annoying. Firstly, her Electro Cicin is very hard to hit, mainly when players use melee characters. The Electro Mage often teleports when players use their Elemental Burst, wasting their hard-earned Elemental Particles.

Her Supercharged Shield is also troublesome as she begins to fly towards the player and continuously deals AoE Electro damage for 12 seconds. Lastly, fighting the Electro Cicin Mage can waste a lot of time especially in Spiral Abyss and time-limited fights.

@GenshinImpact meme - Xiao getting fooled by Electro Cicin Mage pic.twitter.com/zVM44DACsh — ΛLΛND (@dharalan) March 4, 2021

4) Fatui Skirmisher - Electrohammer Vanguard

Electrohammer Vanguard in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

Electrohammer Vanguard is a common enemy in Genshin Impact. However, once he generates an Electro elemental armor, he could be considered a boss because of how strong his shield is.

Electrohammer Vanguard's armor grants him a heavy amount of damage reduction, making the players' attack useless against him unless it is a Cryo attack. In addition to his shield, he also has an increased Attack Speed and deals Electro damage.

Players are recommended to bring any Cryo characters on the roster to erase the Electrohammer Vanguard armor quickly.

3) Geovishap Hatchling

Geovishap Hatchling in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three types of Geovishap in Genshin Impact: Geovishap Hatchling, Geovishap, and Primo Geovishap.

Geovishap Hatchling may be a small and agile lizard hatchling, but due to their size, they move exceptionally fast. Although this enemy is relatively easy to defeat, it can be irritating at times.

Their spin attack is especially hazardous because it deals a lot of damage and can even destroy some shields. Moreover, they have a horrible tendency of burrowing underground regularly, making them untouchable to all damage from players during its animation.

2) Hydro Abyss Mage

Hydro Abyss Mage in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are multiple variants of the Abyss Mage in Genshin Impact. Nevertheless, players have an unspoken agreement that Hydro Abyss Mage is the most annoying Mage among all and is particularly difficult in the early game.

Hydro Abyss Mage is bothersome not because they have high damage. Instead, it is because of their Hydro shield and the Bubble skill. They have an elemental shield that takes substantially longer to shatter than the Fatui Skirmishers', and a swift regeneration after being destroyed.

Their most hated ability is the bubble that deals Hydro damage on impact and will trap the players inside, immobilizing them.

1) Oceanid

Oceanid in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

Oceanid is undoubtedly the most annoying enemy in Genshin Impact. Even in the late game, many players struggle with the Oceanid boss fight.

In the current Genshin Impact version, it is most likely one of the most challenging enemies to defeat, with Hydro illusions that hit hard and recover health quickly, as well as attacks that can instantly drown players.

Unfortunately, unless players have sheer strength and skill, there is no easy way to defeat Oceanid. Therefore, the essential characters to be brought into the boss fight would be Electro or Cryo characters and a healer or shield provider.

Each enemy above is annoying, but they are not invincible. Genshin Impact players can defeat the enemies with the correct team composition and skills before the foes can cast their most bothersome skills during the battle.

