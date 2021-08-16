5 best Genshin Impact characters for map 3 of Theater Mechanicus event

In map 3 of the Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event, enemies will be coming simultaneously from two different directions. Therefore, if gamers wish to achieve victory, they must pay close attention to the stage and how enemies arrive.

Mechanicus plays a significant role in each map, Springtide Advent included. If Genshin Impact players place turrets in smart positions, they don't have to move a muscle to block the enemies. However, bringing advantageous characters to the map is also a great move to ensure no hole in the strategy.

"Theater Mechanicus: Stage of Wonders" Event: Take part to obtain the event-exclusive namecard



During the event, players need to take part in the Theater Mechanicus Stages and complete various event missions to obtain the namecard.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/b9req6409j — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 10, 2021

Top five Genshin Impact characters for Springtide Advent in Theater Mechanicus event

5) Sayu

Sayu's talent page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although enemies in the Springtide Advent come from two different directions, they still walk through the same path. Map 3 has a long road in the middle of the stage.

Genshin Impact players must go back and forth from one side to the others in a short time. Not only does it drain stamina, but the short time given will also be wasted.

Sayu's rolling on the stage (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sayu's Elemental Skill, "Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash," allows her to curl into a windwheel and roll at high speed. This skill has a long duration, and it does not drain the player's stamina.

When the period ends, Sayu unleashes a whirlwind kick upon enemies, dealing AoE Anemo damage.

4) Geo Traveler

Geo Traveler's talent page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Geo Traveler's Elemental Skill will disgorge a meteorite from the depth of the earth and can be used to block enemies. It offers a significant advantage in map 3 of Theater Mechanicus because of its narrow road.

Geo Traveler summoning three Geo Constructs (Image via Genshin Impact)

Three Geo Constructs can exist at the same time for 30 seconds each. Travelers can arrange the Geo Construct on one straight line to block the enemies from advancing in the middle of the road. This way, the opponents will receive constant damage from Mechanicus, and they have no way of avoiding it.

The cooldown of Traveler's Elemental Skill is eight seconds. Thus, gamers can keep casting the meteorite each time the last one breaks. However, they should note that this skill won't work in the final wave, where the enemies have a Stonebreaker buff. This opponent will release a shockwave that will destroy all nearby Geo Constructs every 15 seconds.

3) Jean

Jean's talent page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Jean is notorious for her Gale Blade in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill is favorable in any map of the Theater Mechanics event.

With this skill, Jean releases a miniature storm, launching opponents in the direction she aims at, dealing massive Anemo damage.

Jean lifting three Samachurls and throw them off the cliff (Image via Genshin Impact)

On map 3 of the Theater Mechanicus event, there will be many Samachurls with extremely high movement speed. Therefore, unless the player's Mechanicus has a high damage output to kill the Samachurl, the enemies have a chance of running around until they are out of the Mechanicus range.

To avoid the Samachurls from reaching the exit point, gamers can use Jean to throw them onto the cliff directly. Since the Samachurls are small and light, Jean can lift any amount of them at once.

2) Diluc

Diluc's talent page (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are multiple enemies with a shield in map 3 of the Springtide Advent. Some of them use Rock Shield, Wooden Shield, or Ice Shield.

Diluc is a Pyro-Claymore wielder in Genshin Impact. His Normal Attack can slowly shred the Rock Shield, while his Elemental Skill can quickly destroy Wooden Shield and Ice Shield.

Diluc using Elemental Skill twice to destroy an Ice Shield (Image via Genshin Impact)

In waves two and three of the Springtide Advent, there will be enemies with shields advancing toward the exit points. With the protection, they can withstand quite a lot of attacks from the Mechanicus.

Thus, players can use Diluc's Elemental Skill to eradicate these enemies' shields, making them take more damage from the turrets.

1) Zhongli

Zhongli's talent page (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last wave of enemies on map three is either Stonehide Lawachurl or a group of Mitachurls. When the final boss is Stonehide Lawachurl, Zhongli is the best character to encounter them.

Zhongli's Elemental Skill depletes the enemy's shield and blocks their way (Image via Genshin Impact)

By holding Zhongli's Elemental Skill, nearby Geo Energy (Stonehide Lawachurl's shield) will explode. Aside from deleting the protection, the character also creates a Stone Stele that can block the enemy's movement.

Hilichurls' Rock Shield explodes from Zhongli's skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

Zhongli is not only good at wave five, but he is also excellent in eradicating any Rock Shield of Hilichurls and Mitachurls in rounds two and three.

The characters above and their abilities can help users make the best use of their Mechanici.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer