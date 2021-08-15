5 things to farm for Baal (Raiden Shogun) before Genshin Impact 2.1 banners arrive

Genshin Impact may soon release the most awaited Electro Archon, Baal.

Also known as Raiden Shogun, Baal has already made her appearance in the very beginning of Inazuma. Considering the number of leaks showing Baal's abilities, there is a high chance of her being released with the 2.1 update of Genshin Impact. The leaks also revealed Baal's talent for having great damage multipliers with unique support skills. With the 2.1 update just two weeks away, players should start farming Baal's ascension materials if they want to see those high damage numbers.

Top 5 things to farm for Baal (Raiden Shogun) in Genshin Impact

5) Handguards

Handguards are common ascension materials in Genshin Impact that were added with the Inazuma update. There are three types of Handguards and all of them can be obtained from the new Nobushi and Kairagi samurais. Here is the exact type and amount of Handguards required to fully upgrade Baal:

For the character ascension:

18 x Old Handguard

30 x Kageuchi Handguard

36 x Famed Handguard

For single talent ascension (up to lev10):

6 x Old Handguard

22 x Kageuchi Handguard

31 x Famed Handguard

Handguards from Kairagi (image via miHoYo)

4) Vajrada Amethyst Stones

Being of the Electro element, Baal will need the Vajrada Amethyst Stones. These electro stones are currently only dropped by Electro Hypostasis.

Vajrada Amethyst stones to fully upgrade Baal in Genshin Impact:

1 x Vajrada Amethyst Silver

9 x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9 x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

6 x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

Ascension materials for Baal (image via deviltakoyaki)

3) Light talent books

The Light talent books include Teachings of Light, Guide to Light and Philosophies of Light. Players can obtain these by completing the Violet Court domain in Kannazuka on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Light talent books needed to upgrade Baal's talent to level 10:

3 x Teachings of Light

21 x Guide to Light

38 x Philosophies of Light

The above numbers are for a single talent, so players will need three times the amount as mentioned to upgrade all three talents.

2) Hero's Wits

Leveling up a character needs around 8 million character EXP, which corresponds to almost 418 Hero's Wits in Genshin Impact. Players can start stacking up these Hero's Wits by completing the blue Leylines.

1) Mora

Mora is an obvious thing for upgrading characters, but they may fall short while upgrading a character to level 90 at one go. It will cost at least 6 million Mora to fully upgrade a character along with all the talents in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Gautham Balaji