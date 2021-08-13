Genshin Impact 2.1 leaked banner schedule for September 2021

Version 2.1 of Genshin Impact will begin at the start of September, and leaks have already predicted new banner characters arriving that month.

Currently, Yoimiya and Sayu have the spotlight in Genshin Impact, with their character banner rounding off the end of version 2.0. Of course, players are always concerned about what comes next.

Thanks to the leaks, players can expect three new characters to be released in Genshin Impact 2.1 on the event banners. Moreover, these leaks predict when exactly these new characters will arrive.

Character banners coming to Genshin Impact in September

Players can expect two character banners in Genshin Impact 2.1, each likely to last three weeks. Plenty of rumors have circulated around the upcoming banners, including a Ganyu rerun for example.

However, it seems like no rerun banners will come around in the upcoming version. Instead, Genshin Impact is likely to release two new 5-star characters, and at least one new 4-star.

Raiden Shogun & Kujou Sara - September 1st

"Her Excellency seeks to rid herself of the mundane delusions of the world, but only in an attempt to overcome the cycle of life and death. " — Kitsune Saiguu



◆ #RaidenShogun ‧ Plane of Euthymia

◆ Her Eternal Excellency

◆ Electro

◆ Imperatrix Umbrosa#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/a7N0awfu5p — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

"I must admit, #KujouSara is an opponent that cannot be taken lightly. " — Sangonomiya Kokomi



◆ Kujou Sara ‧ Crowfeather Kaburaya

◆ General of the Tenryou Commission

◆ Electro

◆ Flabellum#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/09aJMD0s8r — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Leaks indicate that the Raiden Shogun, Baal, will be released on September 1st as a banner-exclusive 5-star character. With this banner’s release, Kujou Sara should become a playable character as well.

Raiden Shogun and Sara will both be new Electro characters in Genshin Impact. Leaks have predicted Baal will be a polearm-user. Sara, meanwhile, will most likely be a 4-star bow-user, based on both leaks and in-game cutscenes.

Kokomi’s banner - September 21st

"Were it not for Her Excellency, not a single one of Watatsumi Island's victories would have been possible." — Gorou



◆ Sangonomiya Kokomi ‧ Pearl of Wisdom

◆ Hibernating Homebody Strategist

◆ Hydro

◆ Dracaena Somnolenta#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/05BcVqjVId — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

If the leaks are correct, Genshin Impact will release Kokomi on September 21st when the second character banner of version 2.1 begins. Kokomi will be a 5-star Hydro character, and will likely wield a catalyst.

It’s unknown if any new 4-star characters will arrive on Kokomi’s banner. Thoma has been a rumored character for version 2.1, but there’s no concrete evidence yet that he’ll appear on Kokomi’s banner.

Genshin Impact to give players Aloy, a free 5-star character

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Alongside the three new characters predicted for version 2.1, Genshin Impact has also confirmed the arrival of a new 5-star warrior. Aloy, the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn, will be a free 5-star Cryo character coming to players’ in-game mailboxes. Aloy’s release date should be at the beginning of 2.1 on 1 September 2021.

However, only PlayStation players will receive Aloy in version 2.1. Other Genshin Impact players will have to wait until version 2.2, where they will get her for free as well.

