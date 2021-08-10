Genshin Impact leak reveals first look at Kujou Sara's Elemental Skill and Burst abilities

Genshin Impact’s protagonist has had a few recent encounters with Kujou Sara, and according to leaks, Sara will soon become a playable character.

Leaks suggest that Kujou Sara will be a featured 4-star character under Raiden Shogun’s banner in version 2.1. Behind Fischl, Sara will be the second Electro bow user to make their debut in Genshin Impact. Many players have been saving Primogems for this banner, so Sara is sure to join plenty of rosters. Of course, as with most new characters, leaks have already revealed Sara’s elemental abilities.

Leaked videos showcase Kujou Sara’s elemental abilities in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leakers recently revealed Kujou Sara’s elemental abilities, providing the alleged in-game descriptions. Now, thanks to leaked video footage, players can see how these abilities will be animated in-game.

Disclaimer: All of Kujou Sara’s abilities in Genshin Impact are subject to change until either an official confirmation or her release date.

Kujou Sara’s Elemental Skill

[2.1 Beta] Kujou Sara's Tengu Stormcall



Her E skill can either buff herself or a teammate, as long as you swap before the Crowfeather explosion.

This is demonstrated with the C2 Crowfeather and the Charged Attack ones, and swapping between Sara and Kokomi for the animation. pic.twitter.com/1mSTCyjpyN — Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) August 8, 2021

When using Sara’s Elemental Skill, Tengu Stormcall, she will dash backward and summon a Crowfeather, shown as the small purple circles in the video above.

Kujou Sara's Crowfeather in Genshin Impact (image via Dimbreath)

Shortly after, the Crowfeather will be used to trigger Tengu Juurai: Ambush. This effect deals Electro damage and gives the active character an attack buff. At talent level 10, the Tengu Juurai: Ambush buff will be 77.33% of Sara’s ATK.

Furthermore, Tengu Stormcall will grant Sara the Crowfeather Cover effect. When Sara uses a charged attack in this state, the effect will be consumed and a Crowfeather will spawn at her target.

Kujou Sara’s Elemental Burst

Leaks indicate that Sara’s Elemental Burst, Koukou Sentou: Subjugation, deals AoE Electro damage with a Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker. This is presumably shown as the first lightning strike in Dimbreath’s video. The Titanbreaker will soon split into four more lightning attacks, called Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster.

Kujou Sara's Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster attacks (image via Dimbreath)

As one might expect, the Titanbreaker deals the most damage in this ability, scaling up to 737.28% ATK damage at talent level 10. The Stormclusters, meanwhile, will each deal 61.42% ATK damage at the same level. Sara's burst will also have two more Stormclusters at constellation 4.

Admittedly, the Electro element has seen its share of criticism in Genshin Impact. With the introduction of Baal and Sara, however, that may soon change. In version 2.1, players will surely be able to play-test the new characters, and hopefully a new Electro meta will develop as a result.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun (Baal) vs Pyro Regisvine gameplay shows Baal's abilities

Edited by Nikhil Vinod