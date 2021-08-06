Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun (Baal) vs Pyro Regisvine gameplay shows Baal's abilities

In Genshin Impact, Baal (the Raiden Shogun), has been one of the most anticipated characters from Inazuma.

As the Electro Archon, Baal has high expectations placed on her gameplay. Many Genshin Impact players simply don’t want to see an archon underperform.

Thanks to the leaks, players already have a decent idea of how Baal’s elemental abilities will work. Moreover, a new, leaked video shows her potential in a fight with an elite boss.

Leaked footage shows Raiden Shogun gameplay in Genshin Impact

// leaks , spoilers



RAIDEN SHOGUN VS PYRO REGISVINE pic.twitter.com/JqRYE9e9tT — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 4, 2021

The recently leaked video shows the Raiden Shogun fighting a boss enemy in Genshin Impact, the Pyro Regisvine. Here, Baal’s elemental abilities and attack animations are on display. Unlike most leaked gameplay videos, this one even shows the Raigen Shogun’s damage numbers.

The damage numbers here didn’t impress a lot of people, especially since Baal is an archon. However, the leaks explain Baal wasn’t well-built in this video, with very low-level talents and landing no CRITs.

btw this is pre-buffed, non-crits, and talent lvl was said to only be at 1! and since its beta the build is not that good, so in reality she deals better damage than this — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 4, 2021

Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst animation

The leaked Baal footage shows the archon wielding her tachi in the Elemental Burst animation. This cut-scene mimics the moment where Baal summons her signature weapon in Genshin Impact's main storyline.

Raiden wielding her tachi in Genshin Impact (image via Dimbreath)

With her Elemental Burst, Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu, Baal deals AoE Electro damage and equips her unique sword, thus entering the Musou Isshin state. Leaks suggest that in this state, her attacks are converted to deal Electro damage. This would explains Baal’s Electro attacks in the leaked video.

Raiden Shogun dealing Electro Damage from her burst (image via Daily Baal)

Furthermore, in Musou Isshin, Baal is expected to recharge energy for all party members when hitting enemies. She may also be more resistant to interruption and immune to the Electro-Charged reaction, though no footage exists yet to help support this.

The Raiden Shogun may also have another component in her Elemental Burst. If party members use their bursts, Baal may gain Resolve stacks that buff her attack damage. The amount of Resolve stacks gained should scale based on the energy needed for the character’s burst.

Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Skill animation

Baal's animation of casting the Eye of Stormy Judgment (image via Dimbreath)

In the Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Skill, Transcendence: Baleful Light, Baal deals Electro damage and creates an "Eye of Stormy Judgment." The animation shows her slashing once horizontally, creating an eye-shaped ripple.

The Eye of Stormy Judgment should be present over any party member like it is over Baal in the Pyro Regisvine video. Leaks expect the eye will maintain its effects with any character in play.

Baal's Eye of Stormy Judgment (image via Dimbreath)

When the active character hits an enemy, the Eye of Stormy Judgment may attack in tandem to deal Electro damage. Leaks currently suggest that this coordinated attack can happen every 0.9 seconds for each party member.

Many players have been hoping for a new, decent Electro character to be released in Genshin Impact, and Baal may just be that.

With Inazuma now released, it’s only a matter of time before Genshin Impact makes the Raiden Shogun a playable character. However, she’s not expected to arrive in version 2.1, so players may have to wait until later this year or perhaps even 2022 for Baal’s banner.

