Genshin Impact Aloy leaks reveal Elemental skill and burst with huge AoE

Genshin Impact will soon add Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn as a playable character in a collaborative event.

Upcoming characters in Genshin Impact are always prone to leaks, and Aloy has been no exception. Leakers had previously detailed her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, including how their damage numbers will scale. Now, adding onto that, leaked video footage of Aloy’s elemental abilities has surfaced.

Leakers reveal Aloy’s elemental ability animations in Genshin Impact

The tweet’s video above shows Aloy’s expected Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst in action. There are no enemies in the video, but Aloy’s animations are very fleshed out. She even has a short cutscene for her burst shown here, which is a typical feature for 5-star characters.

Aloy's animations show that her elemental abilities both have sizeable AoEs, especially her burst. If this leaked footage reflects her official in-game abilities, Aloy players should face little issue with most enemy hordes.

Aloy’s Elemental Skill animation

Aloy throwing a bomb in a Genshin Impact leak (image via @hebichuu Twitter)

Leaked Aloy footage shows the upcoming character throwing a Cryo bomb for her Elemental Skill, “Frozen Wilds.” When the bomb explodes, Chillwater Bomblets disperse as shrapnel in an AoE. These bomblets can be seen in the video as small Cryo orbs.

Aloy's Chillwater Bomblets (image via @hebichuu Twitter)

According to leaks, whenever the bomb or bomblets hit an enemy, the target gets a debuff to their ATK. Aloy should also get a Coil stack here, which will buff Aloy’s normal attack damage. Moreover, with four Coil stacks, Aloy will have the Rushing Ice status - an effect that converts her normal attacks to deal Cryo damage.

Aloy videos don’t yet showcase the Rushing Ice effect, so players will have to wait for more leaks or until Genshin Impact releases a teaser trailer.

Aloy’s Elemental Burst animation

Aloy's burst cutscene (image via @hebichuu Twitter)

Aloy’s Elemental Burst animation shows her throwing a projectile and shooting it mid-air with her bow. This ability, “Prophecies of Dawn,” appears to be a simple attack that deals damage just once. However, the leaked footage shows this ability creating an explosion in a giant AoE. This implies that this single attack could potentially damage plenty of enemies at once.

Leaks suggest that Aloy’s Elemental Burst will scale up to 646.56% ATK damage at talent level 10. If this is true, Aloy’s burst should be a great way to create fairly large Cryo damage numbers on multiple enemies.

Aloy's burst AoE (image via @hebichuu Twitter)

Aloy’s burst is also expected to cost 40 energy and have a 12 second cooldown. This would be tied for the lowest energy requirements for any Elemental Burst, alongside characters like Diluc and Ninguang.

Genshin Impact players can begin using Aloy in version 2.1 on PlayStation, or version 2.2 on other ports. She'll arrive as a free 5-star character in the mail, so players should make sure to claim her when they can.

