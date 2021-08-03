Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks reveal Aloy's ascension materials

Genshin Impact has confirmed Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will become a playable character in a collaborative event.

Players will receive the free 5-star character Aloy in their mailboxes in version 2.2, or version 2.1 for PlayStation gamers. She will be a Cryo bow user in Genshin Impact, and thanks to leaks, players might know what materials will be needed to build her.

Items needed to ascend Aloy in Genshin Impact

Crystalline Bloom

Crystalline Bloom description (image via Genshin Impact)

Based on the datamined information, players will need 46 Crystalline Blooms to fully ascend Aloy. Defeating the Cryo Hypostasis is the only way to obtain this item, and it may take around 20 battles with the frozen cube to get all 46.

If these leaks remain true, Aloy will be just the second character in Genshin Impact to use Crystalline Blooms. Players who built Eula will need to return to Dragonspine and challenge the elite boss yet again to bring Aloy up to speed.

Shivada Jade gemstones

Shivada Jade Gemstone description (image via Genshin Impact)

While farming for Crystalline Blooms, players will also receive Shivada Jade stones from the Cryo Hypostasis. Even if the leaks were to be discarded, it’s fairly certain that these stones will be key to ascending Aloy, since she’s a confirmed Cryo character.

Crystal Marrow

Crystal Marrow on the giant serpent (image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players who will build Aloy will also likely need a local Inazuman specialty, Crystal Marrow. These crystals can only be found on Tatarasuna and Yashiori Island, and players may need 168 of them for Aloy’s ascension.

Specter drops

Leaks have revealed that Specters may be an upcoming enemy in Genshin Impact. Currently, not much is known about them. However, it is possible that there are elemental versions of Specters, as the Geo Specter and Anemo Specter are rumored to arrive on floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Like other enemies in Genshin Impact, they are expected to drop unique items. Defeating Specters should reward Spectral Husks, Spectral Hearts, or Spectral Nuclei.

Spectral Nucleus leaked preview (image via Honey Impact)

Players who plan to build Aloy should make sure they fight Specters when they have a chance. This enemy’s unique drops will likely be a necessary ingredient for ascending the upcoming archer.

Furthermore, leveling up Aloy’s talents may also require Specter drops. As always, more Specter drops will be needed as the character’s talent levels increase. It’s unclear where Specters will spawn, but Aloy players will want to know after the information is made available.

Aloy's talent materials in Genshin Impact

Philosophies of Freedom (image via Genshin Impact)

Apart from the Specter drops, Aloy's talents will level up with some of the usual items. Players will likely need Freedom books and a unique drop from the rumored weekly boss, La Signora.

Since Aloy is arriving in Genshin Impact 2.1 for PlayStation, it's likely that the La Signora boss and the Specters will both arrive in 2.1 as well. To get Aloy's talents to level seven and beyond, players will want to challenge La Signora and hope they get the necessary drops.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul