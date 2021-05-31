Genshin Impact Eula build guide: Best artifacts and weapons for DPS role

Genshin Impact’s newest character, Eula, is now a top-tier main DPS option in the game.

Eula’s playstyle is perhaps the most unique among claymore users in Genshin Impact. She attacks quicker than the others, and lands more hits in a single combination. Players are building Eula to carry their teams, and this article explains how to build Eula for maximum DPS.

Also read: Genshin Impact Dandelion Seeds farming locations for Eula

Best DPS builds for Eula in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for Eula

Eula’s signature weapon, Song of Broken Pines, has the highest base attack of any in the game. Fittingly, it’s also the best claymore Eula can carry.

Song of Broken Pines allows Eula to stack Sigil of Whispers when landing normal and charged attacks. When four Sigils are stacked, all of them are used to increase party members’ ATK and ATK SPD.

This weapon also buffs physical damage by as much as 20.7%, which is incredible for Eula. Unlike most DPS characters in Genshin Impact, Eula’s kit prioritizes physical damage over elemental damage. Song of Broken Pines may or may not be the best claymore, but the physical damage buff makes it the best claymore for Eula.

Song of Broken Pines (Image via Genshin Impact)

Of course, many players don’t have Song of Broken Pines or any 5-star claymores. Thankfully, Eula works well with some four-star claymores as well.

The Serpent Spine is a solid option, since it buffs Eula’s damage as she spends more time on the field. Eula is a main DPS, so she should take advantage of this and stay in play for a while in combat.

Serpent Spine (image via Genshin Impact)

Eula can also make good use of the craftable Snow-Tombed Starsilver. Occasionally, this weapon damages enemies with a falling icicle when a normal or charged attack lands. The icicle damage deals more damage to enemies affected by Cryo, which syncs well with Eula’s elemental abilities.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Electro Traveler's skill, burst, and Electro Archon details

Best artifacts for Eula

Eula relies a lot on physical damage, and thankfully, there are two artifact sets that can skyrocket physical damage output.

The Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry sets are the best choices for Eula. When a two-piece set of either is equipped, the character gets a 25% physical damage buff.

Bloodstained Chivalry artifact set bonuses (image via game8)

The Bloodstained Chivalry’s four-piece set bonus doesn’t help Eula much, since it only improves charged attacks. A four-piece set of Pale Flame artifacts, on the other hand, can be very useful for certain Eula builds.

With four Pale Flame artifacts, the character gets attack buffs when an Elemental Skill hits. This effect can stack up to two times, and the two-piece physical damage bonus is doubled with two active stacks.

Pale Flame artifact set bonuses (image via game8)

To capitalize on the Pale Flame four-piece bonus, players must frequently land Elemental Skill hits. To do this, players can switch to a support character to use their Elemental Skill. Some support units will work better than others for this. Fischl, for instance, can land plenty of Elemental Skill hits just by summoning Oz.

Players can also use Eula’s tap-version of her Elemental Skill repeatedly to maximize the Pale Flame four-piece bonus. The held version of her skill, however, is much less viable with four Pale Flame artifacts. Unless Eula is at C2 or above, the held version of her Skill has a long cooldown, which doesn’t complement the four-piece bonus.

Players without C2 Eula, and those who lack support units who can deal Elemental Skill damage frequently, should avoid the four-piece Pale Flame bonus entirely. Without regular Elemental Skill damage, it’s better to just build Eula with two Bloodstained and two Pale Flame artifacts to get both physical damage bonuses.

Eula players should hope for artifacts with ATK %, Crit Rate and Crit Damage stats and substats. A Goblet artifact that buffs Physical DMG, if available, is also a very useful asset.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: New update roadmap, Signora as a weekly boss, Ayaka and Electro traveler details