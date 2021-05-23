Genshin Impact leaks: Electro Traveler's skill, burst, and Electro Archon details

In the Genshin Impact community, leaks have revealed some important details about two upcoming Electro characters.

Players have a lot to look forward to in future patches to the game. Many are especially hopeful for Inazuma, which will expand the main storyline and introduce new characters. Now, owing to several leakers, players have more to speculate on when it comes to two characters who are likely to arrive: the main character, Electro Traveler, and the Electro Archon.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Electro Traveler’s abilities and more on the Electro Archon

Leaks have suggested that the Traveler will have an Electro form after reaching Inazuma, as most players have suspected. Moreover, leakers have now shown brief glimpses into Electro Traveler’s elemental abilities. They have also kept players updated on another likely playable character, the Electro Archon, Baal.

Electro Traveler elemental abilities

According to a leak from Abc64, Electro Traveler’s Skill involves something that appears to be a spinning Electro wheel. The leak also mentions bullets, but the animation for them doesn’t work at the moment.

Electro Traveler Elemental Skill (image via Abc64)

A popular leaker in the Genshin Impact community, Dimbreath, released some videos showcasing part of Electro Traveler’s Elemental Burst. Based on Dimbreath’s videos, Electro Traveler’s Burst animation is similar to Lisa’s. The Traveler creates a purple orb called an Electro Magatamas above their head.

As I said earlier, the skill is broken, only this part works.



Also, you're free to repost my stuff however and wherever you want, I don't care. The only thing I ask for is to not mislead people saying it's coming on X or Y version when it's simply not true and nobody said that. https://t.co/PEfZydO1gn pic.twitter.com/D1Utix3sfW — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) May 15, 2021

The revealed Burst animation is currently incomplete, so it’s uncertain how long the orb will stay in play. If the orb is the main asset in the Burst, players can speculate it does one of several things.

Electro Traveler’s burst could deal damage over time, similar to Fischl’s Oz or Lisa’s Lightning Rose. It’s also possible that Genshin Impact chooses a different direction for the Traveler, and perhaps makes their Burst’s orb create buffs or debuffs.

Even though the Traveler is the main character, many players have neglected them in both Anemo and Geo forms. The Traveler simply hasn’t been a very impressive character in combat, but it will be interesting to see just how strong the Electro Traveler is. It’s also worth wondering whether the Electro Traveler will ends be useful for solving puzzles in Inazuma.

Leaks reveal Baal, Electro Archon details

Apart from the main character, leaks have revealed some brief information on another Electro character, the leader of Inazuma herself. Nothing concrete is known yet, not even her character design, but there is at least an update on her arrival to the game.

Genshin Report has stated that Baal, the Electro Archon, is still under development. Baal, along with the much anticipated character, Scaramouche, are expected to arrive later.

1. When will Scaramouche / Baal / Mimi / Yoimiya / Touma be available?



A: Baal and Scaramouche are still in deveopment



There's a vague timeline of Yoimiya, Touma, and Mimi being at the start/ middle of Inazuma then Baal and Scaramouche coming at the end-ish#原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/5pW7j9wcnS — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 16, 2021

Some have speculated that Baal is the same character as Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd, which is another of miHoYo’s games. Baal is known as the “Raiden Shogun,” and even the Genshin Impact Wiki states that this title is a reference to Mei.

There is still a lot to learn about Baal, but players are sure to encounter her in the main storyline at some point in Inazuma.

