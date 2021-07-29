All Crystal Marrow locations in Genshin Impact: Interactive map and best farming routes revealed

Genshin Impact’s Inazuma region contains new plants, minerals, and other open-world items, and one new and important item is Crystal Marrow.

Mondstadt and Liyue have both had their own regional specialties since the beginning of Genshin Impact. So, it's no surprise that the new Inazuma region also has items that can’t be found anywhere else. To farm Crystal Marrow, players will have to search a few select areas of Inazuma.

Where to find Crystal Marrow in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact players can farm Crystal Marrow in Tatarasuna and throughout Yashiori Island. For now, these are the only locations where Crystal Marrow spawns.

It's recommended that players refer to an interactive map when farming items like Crystal Marrow. Here, players can easily find the exact locations for marked items. If a marked Crystal Marrow is not present in Genshin Impact, this could be due to the 48 hour respawn time.

Crystal Marrow farming routes in Genshin Impact

Farming routes for Crystal Marrow are everywhere on Yashiori Island. For the most part, Crystal Marrow spawns on and around the bones of the giant serpent.

To run through farming routes as fast as possible, players should always look for the closest place they can teleport to and work from there. The image below shows the Crystal Marrow routes on Yashiori Island, with hints of where players should teleport.

Crystal Marrow farming route on Yashiori Island (image via KyoStinV)

Meanwhile, the Crystal Marrow farming route in Tatarasuna is a simple one. Players just need to start at the teleport waypoint in the northwest and glide down into the cave. There should be a handful of Crystal Marrow here on the bottom floor.

Crystal Marrow farming route on Tatarasuna (image via KyoStinV)

What is Crystal Marrow used for in Genshin Impact?

No character currently needs Crystal Marrow for ascending or talent levels. However, this will probably change when Ayaka's banner ends and more Inazuma characters are released. For the time being, Genshin Impact players can use Crystal Marrow to complete the “Gazing Three Thousand Miles Away” quest.

In this quest, a child named Chouji is trying to stockpile and allegedly sell Crystal Marrow. The Traveler helps him out, bringing him a total of 24 marrows during the quest.

Helping Chouji in Genshin Impact (image via ZaFrostPet)

After completing the quest, players will learn more about why Chouji wants Crystal Marrow. They may also help him out one last time by bringing him 12 more Crystal Marrows.

