How to count Pity for Ayaka banner in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has released a new Cryo character, Ayaka, alongside the 2.0 update.

Ayaka is the first character to be added in Genshin Impact since Inazuma was released. She's a sword-user with a fun alternate sprint and a powerful Elemental Burst.

Already, many players are thinking very highly of Ayaka's prowess. Owing to that, and because Ayaka has been long-awaited, many are looking to build pity and summon her from the newest character banner.

How to check Ayaka's banner pity in Genshin Impact

Ayaka's banner (image via Genshin Impact)

To count pity on Ayaka’s banner, players just need to see their banner history. Here, they can count the number of wishes since their last 5-star summon to determine their pity.

Thankfully, pity carries over when event banners rotate. Players can count the wishes made on Kazuha’s or any prior character banners, up to the point of their last 5-star summon.

Example character banner history at 70 pity (image via Genshin Impact)

How does pity work in Genshin Impact character banners?

In Genshin Impact, the pity system determines how often players get 4-star or 5-star summons from the gacha banners. With every 10 wishes on the character event banner, players are guaranteed a 4-star summon. Meanwhile, a 5-star character is guaranteed every 90 wishes.

Of course, players may get lucky and make a 5-star summon far ahead of 90 wishes. Around the 75th wish, players enter what’s called “soft pity.” This term refers to the greater chance of getting a 5-star once pity reaches a certain point.

Someone simulated 1 billion rolls on genshin's gacha system and apparently there's a soft pity system. From your 75th roll onwards, your rate of getting a 5 star increases drastically up to 100% on the 90th roll. So if you're saving your 5 star pity, stop before the 75th roll. pic.twitter.com/pXOvjuXoSW — ً (@Guardian_Yaksha) November 5, 2020

Genshin Impact’s pity system also has 50/50 mechanics in character banners. Players who received the featured character for their last 5-star wish have a 50% chance of getting the featured character the next time.

Those who ‘lose’ the 50/50 get one of the standard banner 5-stars instead, but their next 5-star is guaranteed to be the featured character.

How many Primogems does it take to get Ayaka in Genshin Impact?

Ayaka summoned (image via SuperFlyGamerGuy)

At most, players need 28,800 Primogems to get Ayaka in Genshin Impact. That is, if players have zero pity and they lose a 50/50 on their next 5-star wish. Those who lost their last 50/50 would need 14,400 Primogems instead, again with zero pity.

Saving this many Primogems is a tough challenge. However, soft pity will probably lower the amount of Primogems needed. Also, there’s the option of saving Primogems by buying Fates from Paimon’s Bargains.

Intertwined Fates in the Starglitter Exchange (image via Genshin Impact)

Players can calculate the amount of Primogems needed to reach the next 5-star push for their own accounts. They just need to count their pity, subtract it from 90, and multiply the difference by 160.

Also read: Amenoma Kageuchi in Genshin Impact: How to get, stats, and suitable characters explained

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul