Amenoma Kageuchi in Genshin Impact: How to get, stats, and suitable characters explained

Genshin Impact released several craftable weapons alongside Inazuma, and among them is the powerful sword, Amenoma Kageuchi.

The main benefit of using the Amenoma Kageuchi is the improved burst uptime. Characters can more easily use their ultimate ability, and they get a solid attack bonus as well. This article covers how players can get this new sword and which characters can perform well while using it.

How to obtain the Amenoma Kageuchi in Genshin Impact

Forging the Amenoma Kageuchi (image via Genshin Impact) Amenoma Kageuchi details at level 90 (image via MMOJACKX57)

Amenoma Kageuchi is a sword that can only be obtained through forging in Genshin Impact. Players can make this craftable sword at a blacksmith with 50 White Iron Chunks, 50 Amethyst Lumps and one Northlander Sword Billet.

Before forging the Amenoma Kageuchi, players will need to obtain the Saimon Heirloom Blade Diagram. This blueprint can be found by gathering the four Old Stone Slates that complete the quest, The Farmer's Treasure.

Amenoma Kageuchi stats and ability in Genshin Impact

Amenoma Kageuchi base stats and ability (image via Genshin Impact)

Amenoma Kageuchi is one of several weapons with a low base attack but a high ATK% substat buff. At level 90, its attack reaches just 454, but gives a 55.1% attack bonus via its substat. Moreover, the new sword’s passive ability is uniquely powerful, helping its wielder regain energy to use their Elemental Burst.

After using an Elemental Skill, the character gains a Succession Seed for 30 seconds. They can hold up to three seeds at once, and they are all consumed when using an Elemental Burst. As the Succession Seeds are used, the character regains a certain amount of energy for each one.

Since this weapon is craftable, players can get the Amenoma Kageuchi up to refinement five with relative ease. At R5, each seed regenerates 12 energy, meaning a burst can recharge up to 36 energy with three stacks. Characters with high-energy Elemental Bursts should find this passive ability very helpful.

Best characters to use with the Amenoma Kageuchi in Genshin Impact

Ayaka with the Amenoma Kageuchi (image via MMOJACKX57)

The Amenoma Kageuchi may be the best F2P option for the newest Cryo character, Ayaka. Her Elemental Burst is very powerful, but it requires a lot of energy. With this new sword, however, energy becomes much less of a problem.

Ayaka can have great burst uptime using the Amenoma Kageuchi, creating stacks of Succession Seeds before summoning her snowstorms. Also, thanks to the weapon's ATK% buff, her damage numbers can still compete with other weapon options.

Sub-DPS characters like Jean and Electro Traveler can also make good use of the Amenoma Kageuchi. These are characters with low cooldowns on their Elemental Skills, meaning they can easily stack Succession Seeds.

