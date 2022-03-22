Genshin Impact 2.6: Ayaka's ascension materials and talent books

The new Genshin Impact 2.6 update will arrive in a week and will feature the return of Kamisato Ayaka. Players who have enough Primogems saved up for her can start farming her ascension materials and talent books in advance to bring her on the field as soon as possible.

All the materials are already available to pre-farm during the current version of the game. Players can find these materials spread all across the latest region of Inazuma. This article will cover all the materials Ayaka will need to max out her ascension materials and talent levels.

Genshin Impact: Ascension material and Talent level-up materials for Ayaka, including Shivada Jade and many others

Shivada Jade Gems/Chunk/Fragment/Sliver

Kamisato Ayaka will require a total of six Gems, nine Chunks, nine Fragments, and one Sliver of Shivada Jade to max out her ascension levels. Shivada Jade can be collected as boss drops by defeating the following enemies:

Cryo Hypostasis

Cryo Regisvine

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Maguu Kenki

Primo Geovishap

Shivada Jade Gems and other forms can also be crafted from the craft bench located in various cities of Genshin Impact.

Perpetual Heart

Perpetual Heart (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to fight Perpetual Mechanical Array to farm Perpetual Heart and Shivada Jade Gems. Kamisato Ayaka will need 46 Perpetual Hearts to max out her ascension level to 90.

Perpetual Mechanical Array is a normal boss that players can find under the Jinren Island of the Inazuma region. Players will have to access the portal to reach the boss for the first time. After that, there is a teleport waypoint nearby that players can use to quickly get to this boss.

Sakura Blossoms

Keep in mind that Sakura Blossoms will respawn after two days once they are collected, so players are advised to collect them all in one go. A total of 75 Sakura Blossoms are spawned all across the Inazuma region, and Ayaka will need a total of 168 Sakura Blossoms to max out her ascension.

In this case, it will take players around a week to collect the required amount of Sakura Blooms. The fastest way to collect Sakura Blooms is to have a Lisa or Yae Miko in the party.

Old/Kageuchi/Famed Handguards from Nobushi & Kairagi

Handguards from Nobushi and Kairagi (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can fight Nobushi and Kairagi to collect Old/Kageuichi/Famed Handguards to ascend Kamisato Ayaka. Nobushi and Kairagi always move around in groups and can be found all across the Inazuma region.

For ascension levels, Ayaka will need a total of 18 Old Handguards, 30 Kageuchi Handguards, and 36 Famed Handguards. She also requires the same drops to level up her talents. Hence, players will need an additional eight Old Handguards, 66 Kageuchi Handguards, and 93 Famed Handguards if they want to max out Ayaka’s talent levels.

Teachings of Elegance/Guide to Elegance/Philosophies of Elegance

Violet Court domain drop (Image via Genshin Impact)

These talent level-up materials required for Kamisato Ayaka can be farmed from an Inazuma talent domain called the Violet Court. Players can farm her talent level-up materials specifically on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. On Sundays, players can farm all types of level-up materials, so make sure to enter the right challenge to collect Ayaka’s talent books.

In total, players will need to farm nine Teachings, 63 Guides, and 114 Philosophies of Elegance to max out Kamisato Ayaka’s talent levels.

Bloodjade Branch

Azhdaha boss drop Bloodjade Branch (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to farm 18 Bloodjade Branches from the Beneath the Dragon-Queller trounce domain. Since it is a trounce domain, the rewards can be claimed once a week, so players should start this right away if they are serious about farming for Kamisato Ayaka.

It is worth mentioning that just like other trounce domains in Genshin Impact, players will have to unlock Beneath the Dragon-Queller trounce domain by completing Zhongli’s story quests in Genshin Impact.

Crown of Insight

Players can also use Crown of Insight to max out Kamisato Ayaka’s talent levels. Only one Crown of Insight can be used to max each talent, meaning Ayaka will need a total of three Crowns of Insights to max out all her talents.

Last but not least, a lot of Mora needs to be farmed as players will need around 5.3 million Mora to max out Kamiasto Ayaka’s ascension and talents in Genshin Impact.

