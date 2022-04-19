All Handguard locations (Nobushi) in Genshin Impact: Ayaka farming guide

Genshin Impact players who want to unlock Ayaka in the 2.6 update must farm handguards in Inazuma. There are three types of Handguards, including Old Handguards, Kageuchi Handguards, and Famed Handguards.

To collect handguards, Genshin Impact players are expected to defeat Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in the open world. They are commonly found in Inazuma, which means that those who are still exploring Liyue and Mondstadt won't be able to ascend Ayaka right away.

Here's a quick guide to farming handguards for Ayaka's ascension.

All prominent locations of Nobushi in Genshin Impact

There are a total of 243 Nobushi in Inazuma. Naturally, players do not need to defeat every available enemy as some of them are located in far-off places. This guide will focus on the most efficient routes to get handguards.

1) Seirai Island

The Teleport Waypoints and Statue of the Seven on Seirai Island will help travelers in reaching the Nobushi enemies. They can start farming from any waypoint and then use the routes showcased in the image below.

Nobushi locations on Seirai island (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

2) Narukami island

There are several Nobushi on Narukami island, but players can afford to skip some of them to make the most out of their time. They should focus on regions such as Konda Village, Ritou, Chinju Forest and Grand Narukami Shrine.

The farming route for Nobushi on Narukami Island is as follows:

Locations of Nobushi on Narukami island (Image via Interactive Map)

3) Watatsumi island

The Nobushi in Watatsumi Island are located far away from the central Teleport Waypoints. However, players can start from the Easternmost Teleport Waypoint and then follow the route mentioned below:

How to farm handguards on Watatsumi island (Image via Interactive Map)

4) Jinren Island

Jinren Island is easily one of the best regions for players to collect handguards. This is because the small island contains over 15 Nobushi who will drop a lot of Old, Kageuchi and Famed Handguards.

It is important that travelers do not miss any enemies on Jinren island, and they should use this route for the best results:

Nobushi locations on Jinren island (Image via Interactive map)

The aforementioned farming routes will allow travelers to access almost 200 Nobushi enemies. The entire procedure should not take more than an hour, and at the end of it, they'll have enough items to ascend Ayaka and level up her talents.

It is worth noting that other Genshin Impact characters like Ayato, Raiden Shogun, and Yae Miko also require handguards for ascension.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul