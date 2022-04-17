Who does Saori Hayami voice in Genshin Impact?

Saori Hayami is a prominent Japanese voice actor and singer who's worked in Genshin Impact as well. She made a name for herself by constantly nailing her roles in anime series such as Boruto and One Piece, as well as video games like Tekken 7 and Demon's Souls.

Genshin Impact players will be delighted to learn that Saori Hayami is the Japanese voice actor for Kamisato Ayaka The 5-star Cryo character's banner is right around the corner, and this is the perfect time to know more about her and Hayami.

Who is Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact?

Travelers do not get to meet Ayaka before they reach Inazuma, which is why many players who've just started their journey might not be aware of her existence. She's one of the sweetest characters in HoYoverse's action RPG with a heart as pure as crystallized ice.

ippers @t_ippers



finally got to the part where ayaka reveals herself and im i literally started genshin because saori hayami was voicing in the game

Even though Ayaka appears to be a tender person, she's lethal during combat. Owing to her great Cryo application, she's ideal for the main damage dealer role in Mono Cryo teams or Freeze-based teams.

This explains the sky-scraping hype surrounding Ayaka's rerun banner in the second half of the 2.6 update. She's one of the most well-rounded Sword units ever, and there is no reason for players to not like her.

Voice actors are the only way to make playable characters in Genshin Impact seem real. The developers definitely realize this and hire the most reliable voice actors.

ChubbyMaN @ChubbyShogun thinking about pulling for ayaka because saori hayami is her VA thinking about pulling for ayaka because saori hayami is her VA

Everything to know about Ayaka's voice actor in Genshin Impact, Saori Hayami

Kamisato Ayaka is undoubtedly an interesting character. Her personality isn't straightforward but has several elements. On one hand, she's busy to the point where she doesn't have any friends except the traveler and Thoma. On the other hand, she loves attending special occasions and interacting with common folk.

nephele || ia maybe? @nephholic WAIT NO WONDER WHY YOR SOUNDED SO SIMILAR, THE JAPANESE VA (HAYAMI SAORI) VOICES THE JP FOR AYAKA (& many more) WAIT NO WONDER WHY YOR SOUNDED SO SIMILAR, THE JAPANESE VA (HAYAMI SAORI) VOICES THE JP FOR AYAKA (& many more) 😭😭 https://t.co/0UOmSJQmh3

Not many actors can voice such a character and flawlessly depict all aspects of her personality, but Saori Hayami is clearly an exception.

Working in anime series like Demon Slayer that are watched by millions of fans worldwide definitely helped Hayami in giving her best when the stakes are high. She has played many characters, and it is surprising how unique each character seems.

Some of Hayami's most popular works include:

Yukino Yukinoshita in My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected

in My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Yamato in One Piece

in One Piece Shinobu in Demon Slayer

Overall, it won't be an overstatement to say that HoYoverse has counted on the best among the best to voice Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact. The Inazuma storyline is nearing its end, and players can expect to learn more about the Kamisato siblings in the upcoming quests.

