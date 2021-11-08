How much space does Genshin Impact take on Android and PC?

Genshin Impact has gradually made its way to the top of the mobile gaming industry and is currently more popular than the likes of PUBG, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, and Candy Crush. However, the game's massive size has become a glaring issue for many players.

With each update, new content is added to Genshin Impact, which takes up more space on players' devices. Here's how much storage is required to effectively run the game on Android and PC devices.

Genshin Impact storage requirements on PC

The minimum system requirements for Genshin Impact on PC (Windows) are:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Intel Core i5 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 and higher

NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 and higher DirectX version: 11

11 Storage: 30 GB of space

Players need to reserve at least 30 GB of space to download Genshin Impact on their PC.

However, the game's size increases significantly after downloading and installing it. Hence, players are recommended to have 35 GB of reserved storage space as per official instructions.

The extra space is most likely used to install updates and other files that are downloaded after launching the game.

Genshin Impact disc space required during installation (Image via Sportskeeda)

Genshin Impact storage requirements on Mobile (Android)

Running Genshin Impact on mobile devices is a huge crisis for many players owing to its size.

The minimum requirements to run the game on Android are:

Compatibility requirements: Arm v8a 64-bit device

Arm v8a 64-bit device Memory (RAM): 3 GB and above

3 GB and above Supported system: Android 7.0 or above

At the moment, Genshin Impact takes over 14.7 GB of data on Android devices. The official website still recommends players to have 8 GB of reserve data, but it is because the website hasn't been updated for a long time.

Players must have iOS 9.0 or later to run Genshin Impact. The storage requirements for iOS devices are similar to Android, and it is recommended to have at least 15 GB of reserved space.

It is worth noting that the size of Genshin Impact can be reduced on PC and mobile platforms by deleting the voice-over packs in unrequired languages.

As of now, the 2.2 update for Genshin Impact is live, and players are enjoying new characters such as Thoma and events like Shadow of the Ancients. The upcoming 2.3 update is also expected to bring a ton of exciting content which includes two new Geo characters, Ito and Gorou.

