How to reduce Genshin Impact size on PC and mobile (November 2021)

In the past year, Genshin Impact has become a widely popular game and its rise in popularity has resulted in it being a heavier game to install. With the release of new content in every update, the size of the game's files improves significantly. This is why many players are facing storage issues.

The article dives into some of the best ways to reduce the size of Genshin Impact on platforms such as PC and mobile.

N0va Desktop @miHoYoDesktop



You can download N0va Desktop on PC and Android



Click here to download >>>

n0vadp.mihoyo.com/#/ Genshin Impact | An Additional Expense now on N0va Desktop!You can download N0va Desktop on PC and AndroidClick here to download >>> Genshin Impact | An Additional Expense now on N0va Desktop!You can download N0va Desktop on PC and AndroidClick here to download >>>n0vadp.mihoyo.com/#/ https://t.co/BNiFSlBUWa

Reduce Genshin Impact file size by deleting voice packs

The most effective method to decrease the size of Genshin Impact is by removing additional voice packs the tile automatically acquires.

miHoYo lets players experience the game in several languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.

The massive size of voice-over packs in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

It comes as no surprise that each voice pack takes up considerable space. Across the three nations of Teyvat, countless NPCs and over thirty playable characters have their unique voice lines, and even the quests have an abundance of dialog.

A Genshin Impact audio pack comprises almost 4 GB of data. Hence, players can uninstall the unnecessary voice packs to get additional space on their devices.

How to delete voice-packs in Genshin Impact

Visit your in-game settings and choose the language option. In the bottom-right corner, you will spot an option called 'Manage Voice-Over Files.'

How to delete voice-packs in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Manage Voice-Over Files option displays all the voice packs that have been downloaded so far. From this menu, delete the unrequired audio files.

Even though the size of the voice-over packs varies by language, players can at least clear 4 GB of data from Genshin Impact with this method. It is worth noting that the method to delete voice-packs is the same on mobile and PC.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The final island of Inazuma, named Tsurumi, has arrived in Genshin Impact with the 2.2 update. With upcoming patches, players can expect new regions such as Sumeru, increasing the game's size.

Edited by Srijan Sen