Genshin Impact 4.0: Update, maintenance, and release countdown

The much-awaited 4.0 update of Genshin Impact is expected to be released soon. As fans are preparing to say goodbye to the Sumeru chapter of the story, they can't help but wait in excitement for what is to follow. Genshin Impact is all set to introduce the land of Fontaine in their new update. The patch will feature new Archon Quests, map expansion, brand-new enemies, artifacts, and more.

The player base is quite eager to set foot in the Hydro nation and can't help but wonder how long they will have to wait till the 4.0 patch goes live.

Countdown until the release of Genshin Impact 4.0

Lyney and Lynette, as seen in the Fontaine Overture teaser. (Image via Hoyoverse)

Genshin Impact's 4.0 Update is expected to be released on August 16, 2023. Players can expect the pre-installation for this patch to be available a few days before its release. It is recommended to have the pre-installation process completed before the patch drops.

The above countdown reflects the time remaining before the game servers go offline for maintenance before Fontaine's release. It is also important to note that the maintenance schedule varies based on the player's location.

Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance downtime for all major regions

Lyney, Lynette, and Arlecchino. (Image via HoYoverse)

The exact maintenance and patch release time will differ for each player. The following list contains the maintenance downtime timing for all major regions and timezones:

PST, UTC -7: August 16 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: August 16 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: August 16 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: August 16 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: August 17 from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: August 17 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: August 17 from 1:00 am to 6:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: August 17 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: August 17 from 6:00 am to 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: August 17 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10: August 17 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: August 17 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

After the server maintenance is complete and the 4.0 update is live, players can expect a reward of 600 primogems from HoYoverse as compensation for their patience during the downtime.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Upcoming 5-star banners

Aside from the release of Lyney, who was teased by HoYoverse via drip marketing earlier, the other 5-star characters speculated to appear in Genshin Impact's 4.0 update are Yelan, Childe, and Zhongli.

As per leaks, Yelan will accompany Lyney during the first half of the update, who will then be switched with Childe and Zhongli as the featured 5-stars during the second half.

The rumored 5-star weapons for the first half include Lyney's new bow, The First Great Magic, and Yelan's signature bow Aqua Simulacra. The second half would see the rerun of Zhongli and Childe's signature weapons, Vortex Vanquisher and Polar Star, respectively. Although, players will have to wait for confirmation till the release of Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program live stream.