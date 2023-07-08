Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream: Expected announcements, date and time

It is no understatement to say that Genshin Impact players are hyped for the new 4.0 update of the game which will finally introduce Fontaine, the land of justice. Although HoYoverse is yet to announce the date of release for the Fontaine patch, it is expected to go live on August 16, 2023.

HoYoverse will conduct an official live stream before Genshin Impact's 4.0 patch release to tease upcoming characters and weapons, the Fontaine map expansion, and the much-awaited new chapter of Archon Quests.

What is the expected date for Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program Livestream?

Fontaine region as seen in the teaser. (Image via Cognosphere)

The upcoming Fontaine's release will be teased by HoYoverse with a Special Program that will be live-streamed on their official social media platforms. The Genshin Impact special programs are usually scheduled 10 to 12 days before the upcoming patch release. Therefore, fans can expect the 4.0 Special Program Livestream to be scheduled around 8 am (UTC-4) on or around August 4, 2023.

During the live stream, HoYoverse will announce the new characters, weapons, events, and other important news pertaining to version 4.0. They will also drop three unique codes which can be redeemed for the following rewards.

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

What to expect from the 4.0 Fontaine update?

The 4.0 update of Genshin Impact will bring out the Fontaine map expansion allowing players to finally visit and explore this foreshadowed land of justice. Fontaine will also introduce diving mechanics into the game and allow the players to explore submerged areas.

The release of Fontaine will mark the beginning of Archon Quest Chapter IV- Masquerade of the Guilty. Fans can expect Act I of the new quest chain to be released with the new update as well.

HoYoverse will also release three new Fontaine characters that were drip marketed recently. These new releases include Lyney (Pyro 5* Bow) and Lynette (Anemo 4* Sword), both of which were featured in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, and a brand new 4-star character named Freminet (Cryo 4* Claymore).

Lynette, Lyney, and Freminet drip marketing. (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can expect the release of two new artifact sets as well, which will be based on the theme of Fontaine. It is expected they will complement the playstyles of upcoming characters.

The 4.0 update will also feature some new cards for Genius Invokation TCG.

Overall, there are many new things and quality-of-life changes to look forward to in the new 4.0 Fontaine update of Genshin Impact.

