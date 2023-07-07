Genshin Impact Fontaine underwater leaks: Gameplay and exploration details

Most of the Fontaine expansion in Genshin Impact will have areas underneath the surface. Be it large domains underground or an entire explorable area underwater, players will have a lot of options in the upcoming open world. However, before HoYoverse implements anything officially, a few leaks showcase the different aspects of underwater exploration.

It should be noted that the official Special Program for 3.8 also revealed a lot of footage involving the underwater terrains. Capturing creatures, solving puzzles, and finding treasures will be a small part of a player's everyday life in the domains of Fontaine.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

All leaked gameplay and details on underwater domains in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, the aquatic habitats in Fontaine will include almost half of the upcoming content in v4.0. According to the leaks, nearly 10 out of 15 waypoints are under the surface, showing how large each terrain can be. The following is some official footage showcased in the v3.8 Special Program.

Traveler catching an underwater creature (Image via Genshin Impact)

A hidden treasure chest discovered underwater (Image via Genshin Impact)

Based on a few leaks, they provide similar footage to those shown in the Special Program. A unique ability tied to the Hydro main character's skill transforms into a capturing device to lure in creatures of the deep. The leaks refer to this particular capturing skill as "seal skill," available in the post below.

Other leaks share swimming animations of multiple characters in the game. Most importantly, the community also has its hands on the much-awaited underwater animations of Kokomi alongside other characters.

Reputed Genshin Impact leaker Dimbreath also stated one of the exploration mechanics that seem to be tied with underwater terrains. Dimbreath has stated the following in one of their tweets:

"There are rings that help you move faster underwater (like the overworld puzzles), there are specific fishes that heal you when dashing through them."

"From the underwater areas I could see, they also include the new feature of multi-layered maps."

Lastly, players will encounter multiple channels and caves that can lead them to separate locations under the surface. Every part of Fontaine seems connected, and some of the leaks below contain data-mined videos of more underwater gameplay.

Genshin Impact 4.0 will release on August 19, 2023, alongside new characters, locations, events, quests, and more.

