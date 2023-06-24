HoYoverse finally revealed what Fontaine looks like in a short teaser played at the end of the Genshin Impact version 3.8 Special Program livestream. Interestingly, Alice (Klee's mother) did a voice-over during the livestream in which she also introduced a new race called Melusine, a short creature with pink and white fur and a tail. She further described them as diligent beings with a strong sense of justice.

Many Genshin Impact fans are curious to know more about this mysterious creature, the Melusine, and whether she will become a playable unit. This article will cover everything currently known about the new race introduced during the livestream.

Genshin Impact: Everything known about the new Fontaine race called Melusine

Travelers who missed the Special Program can check it out on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel. The livestream was full of surprises, and it ended with a short teaser showcasing the first looks of the highly anticipated Fontaine region.

As previously mentioned, Alice did a voice-over for the teaser in which she also introduced a new race of creatures called Melusine, and here's what she said:

"In the Nation of Justice, there is a little upstanding Melusine. She is considered to be one of the most diligent in her duties, even among her kin. Look how hard she's working for justice in this nation even today. Don't let this little Melusine's size fool you. What she lacks in size she makes up for in her sense of justice. Bolstered by her convictions, she patrols Fleuve Cendre fearlessly by herself. If anyone suspiciously appears, such as an unknown Outlander... she will be sure to watch their every move. But before anything suspicious occurs, the just little Melusine will never act without authorisation and accuse an innocent person. Well, not usually, that is."

The Melusine that appeared in the teaser was of short stature and had an animal-like appearance with small wing-like attachments on her back and a long tail. Alice described her as someone who is diligent with her work and has a strong sense of justice. The Melusine can also be seen wearing an outfit similar to a law enforcer, and thus it should be safe to assume that it could also be her profession based on the narration.

Interestingly, a blurred entity can be seen on the boat, as shown in the above image, and it appears to be another Melusine. It is currently unknown if any other significant visual features can be found in other entities of this race. While the Melusine in the teaser had a very unique design, she did not seem to have a vision, so it is likely that she won't become a playable character in Genshin Impact in the future.

