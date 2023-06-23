Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream overview: Redeem codes, banners schedule, new map, outfits, and more features

The version 3.8 Special Program was full of surprises as the officials revealed many details related to the next patch of Genshin Impact. The developers announced they would introduce a brand-new region called Bottleland in the upcoming update. That said, the new map will only be available for the flagship event of version 3.8, similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago.
Furthermore, the developers teased the nation of Fontaine in a short video at the end of the livestream. This article will briefly review all the content announced during the Genshin Impact version 3.8 Special Program livestream.
Genshin Impact version 3.8 livestream overview: All upcoming content
Upcoming rerun banners
The first and most important thing that most travelers are keen to know is the rerun banners in the upcoming version 3.8. Here is a list of all the characters that are set to return in the next patch:
Phase I (July 5 - July 26)
- Eula (5-star Cryo Claymore)
- Klee (5-star Pyro Catalyst)
Phase II (July 26 - August 16)
- Kokomi (5-star Hydro Catalyst)
- Wanderer (5-star Anemo Catalyst)
Eula and Klee will be featured in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.8. Meanwhile, Kokomi and Wanderer will be in the second phase. The developers did not announce the 4-star characters list, so players must wait until further notice.
Redemption Codes
Here is a list of all the codes that were dropped during the livestream:
- QBQ2NH6DB4Z9: (100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)
- 2SR3PY7CA52V: (100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit)
- 6A836GNUA52Z : (100 Primogems and 50000 Mora)
The codes will expire on June 24, 2023, at 12:00 am (UTC-4), so travelers should claim these freebies immediately. The rewards can be claimed directly from the in-game mailbox.
Fontaine teaser
The developers also played a short video at the end of the livestream that teased Fontaine. Travelers can also check out some of the images from the teaser on Genshin Impact's official Twitter account.
New Hangout series for Kaeya
Kaeya will receive a new Hangout Event series in Genshin Impact version 3.8.
Events
The flagship event of the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8 is called the Secret Summer Paradise, and it will be located in the new event region called Bottleland. Upon completing this event, travelers can obtain Kaeya's new character skin and a copy of Layla for free.
In addition, there will be a few more mini-events in the upcoming patch, which are as follows:
- Shared Sight
- Perilous Expedition
- Adventurer's Trails: Advanced
Each mini-event will reward players will 420 Primogems and other in-game rewards.
New event-exclusive map - Bottleland
Genshin Impact version 3.8 will hold a summer-themed flagship event. For this reason, the developers will introduce a new event-exclusive region called Bottleland in the next update. The geographical features of the new location are very similar to the Sumeru rainforest.
New character skins for Klee and Kaeya
The developers will release two new character skins for Klee and Kaeya. Both costumes are 4-star rarity items, but travelers should be able to obtain the latter's skin for free as long as they complete the flagship event. Meanwhile, Klee's skin is a paid costume and can be exchanged using Genesis Crystals.