In the recent flood of Fontaine leaks in the Genshin Impact community, some leakers have also managed to provide information about the upcoming version 3.8 update, which is less than two weeks away. The flagship event of the next patch will be summer-themed. It is speculated that Kaeya and Klee will likely play a major role in the event story, and they might also get new character skins.

Interestingly, the rumors about their potential new costumes have been going on for a while in the Genshin Impact community, and with the recent batch of leaks, the possibility of them getting new outfits is very high. This article will cover everything that travelers need to know about the new rumored skins.

Leaks hint at new skins for Klee and Kaeya in the Genshin Impact 3.8 update

The above two posts by @ayamegisr on Twitter showcase both Kaeya and Klee's potential new character skins. Travelers can see the complete breakdown of both costumes in these images. Based on the leaks, Klee's skin design is based on a "Witch," while Kaeya's skin is based on a "Dancer."

Although HoYoverse is yet to reveal any information about the costumes, it is expected to be added in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 update.

None of the reliable leakers said that it was 5*.

Currently both skins are 4* in data.

It might be a placeholder but i doubt it @Genshin_Intel Ppl just coping. Same situation as situation with Ayaka's skin.None of the reliable leakers said that it was 5*.Currently both skins are 4* in data.It might be a placeholder but i doubt it @SaniarAlizadeh @Genshin_Intel Ppl just coping. Same situation as situation with Ayaka's skin.None of the reliable leakers said that it was 5*.Currently both skins are 4* in data.It might be a placeholder but i doubt it https://t.co/Lc4zxGOzcn

Previously it was believed that Klee's skin would be a 5-star rarity and Kaeya's would be a 4-star. However, Mero has claimed that both are likely to be 4-star costumes. On that note, based on past precedence, travelers should be able to obtain Kaeya's new rumored skin for free as long as they complete the event associated with it similar to Lisa's.

That said, players will still need to purchase Klee's skin from Paimon's Bargains in exchange for Genesis Crystals.

More leaks about Kaeya in version 3.8

HoYoverse is expected to add a new Hangout Quest series for Kaeya in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8. Travelers can check out some screenshots from his potential new story quest in the above post by @sundaejck. Some might notice that each image has a different background from different regions, and thus it can be assumed that fans may have to travel with Kaeya to all four nations in the Hangout event.

