Genshin Impact 3.8 skin leaks: Klee and Kaeya outfit designs surface

There have been some slight developments regarding Klee and Kaeya's new skins for Genshin Impact 3.8. Astute Travelers should remember the old artwork of these two characters' outfits from several months ago. While they were fan-made and might not be 100% accurate, one credible leaker has stated that Klee is certainly getting a new attire. The leaker (SYP) also said that the Kaeya rumor could be trustworthy since that information was bundled with Klee's a while ago.

This article will summarize everything that Travelers currently know about these characters' outfits for Genshin Impact 3.8. It is imperative to mention that everything shown below is subject to change, including, but not limited to, designs, release date, and the characters that will receive the new costumes.

Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks reveal new details about Klee and Kaeya's skins

The above leak shows an image that has been circulating online since the beginning of this year. These designs are not official but could indicate what Travelers might get in an upcoming update. Current leaks point to these skins being released in Genshin Impact 3.8.

However, there aren't any specific details regarding when and how players will get these outfits in that update. It is known that both Klee and Kaeya will play a major role in one of Genshin Impact 3.8's events. Their exact relevancy to the upcoming plot is yet to be disclosed.

If these new skins follow past precedence, it would be logical to assume that Kaeya's outfit will be available for free from the event, while Klee's costume would cost Genesis Crystals.

SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 😴 @SpendYourPrimos For what it's worth, we can also confirm the existence of Klee's new skin. Old leaks placed its release in 3.8 and that seems to be looking more and more likely.



The traced skin artwork that was leaked around the same time is accurate and very close to the final design.



- IT For what it's worth, we can also confirm the existence of Klee's new skin. Old leaks placed its release in 3.8 and that seems to be looking more and more likely.The traced skin artwork that was leaked around the same time is accurate and very close to the final design.- IT

SYP states that Klee's new skin does exist. Rumors of it being released in Genshin Impact 3.8 are likely right now, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Supposedly, the traced fanart shown in the previous tweet is very accurate to the final product. There is, unfortunately, no way for players to verify that information at present due to a lack of any model leaks for that character's new costume.

There is currently no information on if Klee will have special animations on her outfit like Diluc did or if it will be like other past 5-stars characters' costumes. Similarly, no leaks cover how much Genesis Crystals the new skin will cost.

SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 😴 @SpendYourPrimos We haven't seen or heard anything about Kaeya's skin in 3.8.



Considering it was from the same old source as the Klee skin, however, the info should be safe to trust.



- IT We haven't seen or heard anything about Kaeya's skin in 3.8.Considering it was from the same old source as the Klee skin, however, the info should be safe to trust.- IT

SYP also stated that they haven't confirmed Kaeya's skin for Genshin Impact 3.8. It would be logical to assume that the new outfit will exist since it came from the same source as the Klee leak. Yet, Travelers should know that nothing has been confirmed about Kaeya's skin at present.

Kaeya will play a role in one of Genshin Impact 3.8's events alongside Klee, Kokomi, and Eula. He's the only 4-star among that list, and there has always been one 4-star and one 5-star character who gets a new outfit together. Ergo, Kaeya is the most likely 4-star to get a new costume in Version 3.8 since no other candidates have been present in these leaks thus far.

Travelers should be able to find out more about these new outfits in the coming weeks and months. It will be interesting once the actual official designs are leaked to see how accurate the original rumors were.

Poll : Which character do you like more? Klee Kaeya 0 votes