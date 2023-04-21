It has only been around a week since the Genshin Impact 3.6 update was launched, but several leakers have already revealed information about the version 3.8 update. Based on the leaks, the upcoming patch might release another limited-time event area similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago from versions 1.6 and 2.8.

The leaks also revealed the names of the characters that are likely to play a significant role in the event in the upcoming update. As per the current update schedule, Genshin Impact 3.8 is expected to be released on July 5, 2023. Here's everything that fans need to know about the game's upcoming patch.

Leaks reveal Eula and Kokomi might get a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8

Based on the above Reddit post, HoYoverse will likely introduce a new island for the flagship event of Genshin Impact 3.8. The leak mentions the terms "Pure Hydro" and "Mirage." However, it is unclear what they might mean. Some speculate that it could be a theme for the island, which may also be related to Fontaine.

It is also speculated that Kokomi, Klee, Kaeya, and Eula may make an appearance in the event story. This was confirmed by Mero on Twitter.

Main characters of 3.8

Klee, Eula, Kokomi, Collei Main characters of 3.8Klee, Eula, Kokomi, Collei

The only difference between the two leaks is that Mero mentioned Collei as one of the main characters in the Genshin Impact v3.8 event, and the previous one mentioned Kaeya. It is also likely that both of them could make an appearance in the story. While the leaks only state that they will be the main characters, it is speculated that Eula, Kokomi, and Klee could get a rerun banner.

The leaks also revealed that Kaeya and Klee could get new character skins in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 update.

Klee and Kaeya may get new character skins, as per leaks

For what it's worth, we can also confirm the existence of Klee's new skin. Old leaks placed its release in 3.8 and that seems to be looking more and more likely.

The traced skin artwork that was leaked around the same time is accurate and very close to the final design.



The traced skin artwork that was leaked around the same time is accurate and very close to the final design.



- IT For what it's worth, we can also confirm the existence of Klee's new skin. Old leaks placed its release in 3.8 and that seems to be looking more and more likely.The traced skin artwork that was leaked around the same time is accurate and very close to the final design.- IT

SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 😴 @SpendYourPrimos We haven't seen or heard anything about Kaeya's skin in 3.8.



Considering it was from the same old source as the Klee skin, however, the info should be safe to trust.



- IT We haven't seen or heard anything about Kaeya's skin in 3.8.Considering it was from the same old source as the Klee skin, however, the info should be safe to trust.- IT

HoYoverse is expected to release two new character skins for Klee and Kaeya in the upcoming version, 3.8. SYP also confirmed this by stating that they can confirm the existence of the former's potential costume. While they are unsure about Kaeya getting a new skin, they also stated that the leak can be trusted since it came from the same source that revealed Klee's skin.

Kaeya and Klee's potential skin (Image via HoYoverse)

The image above shows an old leak that revealed the design of potential skins for both Kaeya and Klee. These are only initial sketches and are believed to be concept based, so the final costumes could likely receive a few changes before they are released. The rarities of the skins have not been revealed yet, but based on past precedence, it is probable that Kaeya's skin will be a 4-star.

