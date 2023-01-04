Genshin Impact leaks reveal Halloween skin for Klee and free Kaeya outfit

The latest Genshin Impact leaks reveal the next set of skins after Lisa and Ayaka, and it features none other than Klee and Kaeya. Klee's outfit is slated to be Halloween-inspired and even has a little witch hat. By comparison, Kaeya's costume is more simplistic.

These Genshin Impact leaks contain sketches of what Travelers can expect. They're not the final product per se, so chances for these outfits are possible. As the popular old adage goes, everything is subject to change.

There is no specific Version Update leaked for when players can expect to get these new skins. Traditionally, the 5-star character's skin is only available via Genesis Crystals, while the 4-star character's outfit could be obtained for free via an event.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Klee and Kaeya skins

The first Genshin Impact leak to discuss is the one related to Klee's Halloween skin. A sketch of it can be seen in the above tweet on the left side. As seen in the image, it's like Klee is wearing a little witch costume. This outfit has her usual color scheme, and it's not been seen in the past few official Halloween artworks featuring this character before.

Keep in mind that this costume is a sketch based on an early concept. It's possible that it could change significantly, not to mention that this leak has had doubters regarding its legitimacy. It's impossible to verify whether it's fake or not.

On a related note, the other character shown in this leak is the human version of the Cloud Retainer. Some speculate whether she will be playable, but it's far too soon to know for certain.

All the credits of the original arts to them 🫶 A small edit of the Kaeya's skin sketches posted by Ίκαρος and ShadowWalker, these colors should be more accurate and we added Kaeya's head.All the credits of the original arts to them 🫶 A small edit of the Kaeya's skin sketches posted by Ίκαρος and ShadowWalker, these colors should be more accurate and we added Kaeya's head. All the credits of the original arts to them 🫶❤️ https://t.co/o6WZmAqB71

The next Genshin Impact leak to cover is Kaeya's new skin. Some of these images have the head of his 3D model superimposed onto the sketch just to give players a clearer idea of what the outfit would look like on him. The most notable difference for Kaeya fans to notice here is the baggy pants and the otherwise Sumeru-like design.

The context for why this character has this skin concept is currently unknown. No leaks about how players will get this costume exist at present. Based on past precedence with all other 4-star character skins, one can assume they can get it for free by participating in some events.

Since the Ayaka and Lisa skins weren't out by the time these new leaks were posted, Travelers shouldn't expect to get too much concrete information on Kaeya and Klee.

Other leaks

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos Others have reported Klee and Sucrose's upcoming skins. Amber's skin is an old leak, unsure if still valid.



[RUMOR] Multiple sources have suggested Kaeya and Zhongli skins also in the pipeline. No timeline provided.



Please see below for other times we have used the [RUMOR] tag. Others have reported Klee and Sucrose's upcoming skins. Amber's skin is an old leak, unsure if still valid.[RUMOR] Multiple sources have suggested Kaeya and Zhongli skins also in the pipeline. No timeline provided.Please see below for other times we have used the [RUMOR] tag.

Several other characters have been leaked to have outfits, such as:

Amber

Sucrose

Zhongli

Every previous update featuring new costumes only had two characters get a skin at a time. Hence, it isn't likely that Amber, Sucrose, Zhongli, Kaeya, and Klee will all get a new outfit in the same update. Travelers will just have to wait until more credible information on this topic pops up.

Everything listed here is merely rumors at the moment. The sketches might seem convincing, but there was no official splash art or 3D models to analyze by the time this article was written. How legitimate these Genshin Impact leaks are remains to be seen, and it could be months until Travelers finally get an answer to that question.

