Genshin Impact artwork leaks reveal Ayaka and Lisa skins ahead of v3.4 update

On December 31, 2022, Genshin Impact leakers revealed a brand new look into the official artwork of the Ayaka and Lisa skins that are set to be released in version update 3.4. Although there were a few rough sketches before, none of them provided a clear look at the skins.

Fortunately, the official look is now available, although it's not yet known whether the skins will have any special effects or not. Lisa's skin is guaranteed to be a 4-star, but Ayaka's skin could be a 5-star.

If it's a 5-star skin like that of Diluc, then it will likely feature several special effects. However, if it's a 4-star skin like that of Jean and Keqing, then there won't be any visual changes to Ayaka's abilities.

Genshin Impact fans are unhappy about Ayaka's skin, but Lisa's skin has received positive feedback

The recent leaks involving Ayaka and Lisa's skins have created quite a stir within the Genshin Impact community. While Lisa's skin saw plenty of appreciation from fans, it was the complete opposite for the Ayaka skin.

Although both the skins' animations aren't currently available, if the Ayaka skin ends up being a 4-star, then it's highly likely that it will lack the grandeur of Diluc's skin. The majority of the community feels that the skin's design is lazy and lacks creativity..

Interestingly, this particular Ayaka skin has been in development for almost six months. Besides that, Ayaka is arguably one of the most beloved characters within the Genshin Impact community. She is a top-tier DPS option and is frequently used for all types of content.

As a result, the community expected Ayaka to receive an interesting skin, especially since she's a limited 5-star character. Unfortunately, according to many fans, the latest design for Ayaka's skin seems dull and is barely different from the base skin.

Smudge @smudgerox @dailyayakaa @SaveYourPrimos i haven’t really been seeing people say it’s ugly, rather that it’s just not different or interesting enough, which i agree with @dailyayakaa @SaveYourPrimos i haven’t really been seeing people say it’s ugly, rather that it’s just not different or interesting enough, which i agree with

wienzard 🧙‍♂️comm open @GI_Wienzard93

I'm pretty meh for Ayaka to begin with, begrudgingly admit she's a great dps but wow, that skin is not it imo. I was expecting a kimono-ish post-WW2 clothes to fit as a student. smth like that girl with long or short skirt. @SaveYourPrimos Very much welcomed for Lisa's skin. Love her.I'm pretty meh for Ayaka to begin with, begrudgingly admit she's a great dps but wow, that skin is not it imo. I was expecting a kimono-ish post-WW2 clothes to fit as a student. smth like that girl with long or short skirt. @SaveYourPrimos Very much welcomed for Lisa's skin. Love her.I'm pretty meh for Ayaka to begin with, begrudgingly admit she's a great dps but wow, that skin is not it imo. I was expecting a kimono-ish post-WW2 clothes to fit as a student. smth like that girl with long or short skirt. https://t.co/gtYlukPWDJ

IgnisDracoRex @IgnisDracoRex @SaveYourPrimos I'm glad a lot of people here agree that Ayakas skin is disappointing and mediocre at best. And thats coming from someone who main her since she came out and has her C6. I would even say it's god awful compared to her regular outfit. 3 out of 10. @SaveYourPrimos I'm glad a lot of people here agree that Ayakas skin is disappointing and mediocre at best. And thats coming from someone who main her since she came out and has her C6. I would even say it's god awful compared to her regular outfit. 3 out of 10.

Essentially, the developers seem to have changed the color of her skin, gave her a hat accessory, and added on boots. Unfortunately, this did not appease the playerbase as they felt that Ayaka should have received a kimono-styled skin, which fits Japan's traditional and cultural esthetic.

Obviously, designing a kimono skin would mean that HoYoverse would have to redo all of her animations from scratch. Since HoYoverse lacks a physics engine and all of the game's work is done manually, it would be a difficult task to create something completely new.

Foxy🎲 @foxy_1218 @SaveYourPrimos Uh ... Very disappointed in Ayaka's skin, the dress shape is too close from her original one and the hat and shoes look weird ? I wish her hair were not tied up also :( but Lisa's one is very pretty @SaveYourPrimos Uh ... Very disappointed in Ayaka's skin, the dress shape is too close from her original one and the hat and shoes look weird ? I wish her hair were not tied up also :( but Lisa's one is very pretty

ReApeR @FakeShinigami @SaveYourPrimos You are telling me that ayaka skill will cost 20$!!? @SaveYourPrimos You are telling me that ayaka skill will cost 20$!!? 😂😂😭

This is one of the major reasons as to why Genshin Impact does not feature skins that are completely different from their base designs. Although Lisa's skin does look different, the base design remains unchanged.

The Electro character is still wearing a split dress, but it's an Akamediya costume that fits her backstory. According to Genshin Impact lore, Lisa used to study in the Sumeru Akademiya and was one of their greatest students ever.

Besides this, Lisa is also expected to have a unique dialog with Alhaitham, who apparently knows the former. As a result, Lisa's skin fits in well with everything in the game, unlike Ayaka's skin that seems out of place, in terms of both lore and the region she's from.

Faruveh Era @croama352



Just because it would be nice @SaveYourPrimos I'm personally not a fan of Ayaka's, but Lisa's looks really nice and I hope we get at least that one for freeJust because it would be nice @SaveYourPrimos I'm personally not a fan of Ayaka's, but Lisa's looks really nice and I hope we get at least that one for freeJust because it would be nice

Davi (ダビエル) @CulturedGuy995 @SaveYourPrimos Love Ayaka but I ain't buying that see if she was wearing a Kimono that's a different story @SaveYourPrimos Love Ayaka but I ain't buying that see if she was wearing a Kimono that's a different story

In any case, Genshin Impact fans will have to wait a little bit longer before the skins are officially revealed during the livestream. Ayaka's skin will be purchasable using Genesis Crystals, while Lisa's skin will be a reward from the event.

