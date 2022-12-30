It's no surprise that the release of Genshin Impact has had an impact on the gaming industry. The MMO is one of the best free-to-play titles on the market, available on mobile, console, and PC. The game offers a unique experience with its focus on single-player content, ensuring that gamers have a fair chance at every challenge, regardless of the amount they spend via microtransactions.

While Genshin Impact is itself a fantastic game, curious or burnt-out gamers may want to branch out into upcoming titles that follow the same formula: a fantasy setting with a vast open world and RPG elements.

From MMOs to single-player campaigns, Genshin Impact fans have a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here are five games they should try out.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 upcoming titles in 2023 that Genshin Impact fans must try

1) Forspoken

An upcoming action role-playing game from Square Enix, Forspoken follows the protagonist Fray as she explores the magical world of Athia. Gamers can explore the vast open world, craft items, use magic, and parkour across the game world freely.

Like Genshin, Forspoken takes place in a similar fantasy setting with a protagonist whisked into an unknown world full of mysteries and tasked with battling a tyrannical force that threatens to engulf the land. Additionally, Faye can cast numerous spells and utilize various abilities, similar to Genshin's Elemental Skills and Bursts.

The title is set to be released on January 24, 2023 for the PC and PlayStation 5, and pre-orders are available at the time of writing.

2) Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol is an upcoming online action role-playing game being developed by Bandai Namco and Amazon Games. This MMO is very similar to Genshin Impact in its presentation and aesthetic. Gamers fight together on the planet Regnus and can choose from four major classes when creating their character. Since the title is an MMO, it will likely focus heavily on multiplayer raids and character customization.

Not much else is known about the game, but it is expected to have a mid-2023 release window.

The game will likely follow a similar free-to-play strategy, with microtransactions supporting its life cycle. A closed beta test for PC is expected in early 2023.

3) Hogwarts Legacy

The much-awaited Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing game based on the Harry Potter universe that is being developed by Avalanche Software. Players will take control of a user-generated protagonist as they attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and visit iconic locations from the series.

Players will also participate in an ancient conspiracy that will polarize the wizarding world, and their actions will dictate the events of the game.

The game features an open-world fantasy setting that fans of both Genshin Impact and Harry Potter are sure to appreciate. It is scheduled for a February 10, 2023 release.

4) Honkai Star Rail

A turn-based role-playing game from the developers of Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail is a brand new entry into the existing Honkai series of games. Players can take control of party members from the Honkai series and engage in turn-based combat, similar to the gameplay in the Persona series.

Fans of Genshin Impact are sure to be intrigued by the major entry from developers HoYovers, and as such, it is highly recommended, despite it straying away from the real-time combat of Genshin Impact.

The game is scheduled for a 2023 release on iOS, Android, and PC.

5) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The highly anticipated Tears of the Kingdom is a sequel to the beloved Breath of the Wild and follows the return of protagonist Link in Hyrule.

This Nintendo Switch exclusive title will feature enhanced combat, new traversal mechanics, and an expanded game world for players to explore. The title is set for a May 12, 2023 release.

Tears of the Kingdom is a highly recommended title for Genshin Impact players since its predecessor's gameplay mechanics and art style are what largely inspired Genshin in the first place.

