Open-world games are known for always being memorable masterpieces. They're massive and designed to combine a variety of gameplay modes into a single game with a lot of exploring. Several video games do this so successfully that the player can play them until they are no longer functional with newer platforms. In contrast, others are more fun to restart and play from the beginning once the game is completed.

There are a plethora of open-world games available. Whether it's an enormous RPG fantasy game or a simple strategy game, there is something for everyone. Players can be immersed in the open-world playground of an open-world game full of secrets, adventures, missions, and narratives.

Here are the 5 best open-world games you should play in 2022

5) Days Gone

Developer: Bend Studio

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Days Gone is an amazing third-person open-world game that puts players in the shoes of Deacon Lee St. John, a motorcyclist on a journey to find his wife Sarah in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies. Gamers may traverse a large environment full of side missions and activities while battling off hordes of scary freakers using a variety of melee and handgun weaponry.

Days Gone does an excellent job of engaging players in the game's grim, zombie-infested landscape. Experiencing the dangerous forests of rural Oregon is a welcome change of style from the metropolitan concrete jungles that most zombie games are set in. The game's apocalyptic theme is well complemented by the game's hilly settings and deep woods, giving it its own distinctive spin on the genre.

4) Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

The open-world game is centered on the Japanese island of Tsushima during the Mongol Invasion of the 13th century. The narrative of the game follows the quest of Jin Sakai, a committed samurai trying to save his threatened nation.

One of the attractions of Ghost of Tsushima is its tale, with the fundamental conflict emerging from within Jin as he explores the ghost and samurai paths. This conflict provides a sense of realism and substance to the story.

Sucker Punch's 2020 release was a Game of the Year candidate because of the game's complex characters, incredible Tsushima panoramas, and some of the greatest combat techniques available.

3) Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Developers: Ubisoft, Ubisoft Montreal

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

The Assassin's Creed game has been progressively transitioning from a stealth-based game to a more RPG-based one, with so many of the tales in subsequent volumes taking on a more mythical and magical tone. Valhalla is the newest in the series and is expected to be the last with a stealth focus.

The stylish color palette and exquisite graphic style set this submission apart from the rest, and the sunsets and weather systems are enough to make everyone stop and stare. Aesthetically, the game looks and performs best on next-generation hardware.

The way it tells its tale, on the other hand, is something special. Players instead play sagas or arcs that appear to be designed to be regarded as miniature, yet the main storyline manages to tie multiple smaller stories together into something really grand.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Developers: Rockstar Games, Rockstar Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Red Dead Redemption 2 is widely regarded as one of the best open-world games ever developed. Beautiful visuals, outstanding soundtracks, thrilling action, and wide-open areas have all been praised for Rockstar's epic westerns.

The emphasis on Arthur Morgan in the prequel goes further into the idea and the real effects of the player's decisions, giving Arthur's climactic redemption arc even more emotional. Arthur Morgan is more ethically ambiguous than Red Dead Redemption's John Marston, who is continuously kind and nice to several individuals who do the same for him (depending on how evil players play him).

1) Far Cry 6

Developers: Ubisoft, Ubisoft Toronto

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia

Far Cry 6 uses the same Dunia engine and the game looks and operates better than ever on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Yara's fictitious environment can provide some breathtaking visuals. The surroundings in Far Cry have always been spectacular, and this is the finest the franchise has ever looked.

Far Cry titles are known for their extensive content, but even by Ubisoft's lofty standards, Far Cry 6 is a lengthy title. It has the largest world of any game so far, and exploring it, let alone completing its massive plot objectives and side tasks, will take hundreds of hours.

