5 best games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla to play in 2022

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is one of the most popular games from Ubisoft. This game puts players in the shoes of a Viking seeking a new homeland for his people.

Action-adventure games with role-playing components are well known for establishing a decent framework and offering an admirable gaming experience. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is a large-scale open-world game set during medieval times that address the key Viking conquest involving Anglo-Saxon countries.

People praised the game for having a compelling storyline and excellent gameplay, despite the fact that the game was lacking in the aesthetics department. Valhalla is a brilliant addition to the Assassin's Creed series, but many fans have already finished it and are looking for something else to satisfy their thirst.

5 games similar to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla that you need to try

5) Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising, launched around the same time as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. The game was made possible by a member of the crew that worked on Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Given the game's origins in Greek mythology, this isn't strange.

Immortals Fenyx Rising's fascinating gameplay is presented in a vibrant, eye-catching manner with a hilarious tone and complex themes. Players can choose the protagonist's gender and appearance between melee and ranged combat, and they can also explore the overworld as they see fit to personalize their experience.

4) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima will allow Assassin's Creed: Valhalla fans to immerse themselves in a fictional world set during Japan's medieval era, described as the Kamakura period. Players assume control of Jin Sakai, a legendary samurai lord and the last member of Clan Sakai. Jin is committed to safeguarding Tsushima Island in this game.

The game is influenced by the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, it also has a big open world full of quests and activities just waiting to be found.

One of the major attractions on Sony's 2020 roster was Ghost of Tsushima. Many gamers had wanted an open-world samurai game for a long time, and Sucker Punch finally delivered. Needless to say, the game was embraced with an overwhelmingly positive response.

Ghost of Tsushima is a fantastic action game released on the PS4 on July 17, 2020.

3) The Witcher 3

When compared to Assassin's Creed: Valhalla's heavy hack-and-slash action, CD Projekt Red's emphasis on more subtle role-playing aspects is noticeable in Witcher 3. In any case, there's a lot in this role-playing blockbuster title that will appeal to fans of Ubisoft's Viking-themed adventure game.

Players in Witcher 3 have a lot of choices when it comes to exploration and style of play, which may be adjusted as the game goes on.

Players can explore a variety of dynamic environments and engage in a variety of activities, such as smithing and playing tabletop games.

Overall, both Valhalla and Witcher 3 expertly merge historical elements and fiction, resulting in a delightful and immersive journey.

2) God of War

When it comes to games centered on Norse mythology, the popular God of War series' 2018 installment is generally the first that springs immediately to mind. While previous installments used Greek themes, this action-adventure title is full of Norse and Viking elements.

The most recent installment marks the series' first true shift from its original formula. Kratos' exploration of fatherhood and his maturation as a character, along with an upgraded combat system, ensure that the game appeals to a far large demographic.

Despite the fact that players control Kratos for the most part, the game has two main characters. The second character in question is his son Atreus.

In comparison with Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, God of War's mechanics may feel confining. That said, because the tale is partially based on Norse mythology, fans of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will feel right at home in God of War's Midgard.

1) Elden Ring

Elden Ring is set in the mysterious Lands Between and tells the story of a Tarnished on their quest to become the legitimate Elden Lord. The game offers a dozen individual classes to pick from, proper character modification, and unlimited exploration. Players get to explore the world at their own pace, and they can also get several endings.

After the iconic Elden Ring has been destroyed and its fragments distributed, the game takes place in a region known as the Lands Between. When the Ring fell apart, the entire universe fell apart with it. Despite the efforts of many, none have emerged strong enough to reconstruct the land, and the warring residents are at a standstill.

The player assumes the role of The Tarnished, a person who fell from the Erdtree's grace and was promptly exiled from the Lands Between.

The Tarnished has been summoned to return and hunt down the shards of the Elden Ring. If they are able to get back the ring, they will become the Elden Lord, the champion who brings the world together.

If you had a good time playing Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, you'll have a lot of fun playing Elden Ring.

