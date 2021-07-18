Ghost of Tsushima offers God of War, Horizon, Bloodborne player outfits on its first anniversary

PlayStation’s Sucker Punch studio, the developer of Ghost of Tsushima, has announced that they will be celebrating the first anniversary of the game’s release by re-enabling special character armor sets based on PlayStation’s four other famous game series.

July 17 marks one year since the release of #GhostOfTsushima! For every fox you pet, every photo mode shot you shared, every standoff you completed, or any other way you joined us on this journey, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for an incredible year! pic.twitter.com/HVI3NxdGqQ — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 16, 2021

The four outfits are inspired by God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus, and Bloodborne. The armor sets were first added to Ghost of Tsushima in a December 2020 update before being made unobtainable a month later.

Players can unlock all four outfits by completing any Story or Survival mission with each class. They can show off these outfits in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the online co-op multiplayer mode of the game.

Sucker Punch tweeted on Saturday:

To celebrate, we've re-enabled these #GhostOfTsushima: Legends outfits inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne! Unlock them by completing any Legends Story or Survival mission with each class. pic.twitter.com/fsloR3iKNx — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 16, 2021

Released in July 2020, Ghost of Tsushima puts players into the shoes of samurai Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his clan, who must wage war against invading Mongols and free the island of Tsushima.

Sony recently announced Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, including the new Iki Island expansion, some PS5 exclusive features, and various other enhancements.

The Iki Island Expansion will introduce a new story campaign, along with new characters and environments to explore. It also boasts a new armor for Jin and his horse alongside new mini-games, techniques, enemy types, and much more. There are even new animals to pet!

As part of the Iki Island expansion, Jin will travel to the island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. But he will soon find himself caught up in events with deep personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past.

In March this year, Sony announced that it had greenlit a live-action movie adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski at its helm. At the time, Sucker Punch mentioned that the game sold 6.5 million units.

